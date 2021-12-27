Jennifer Lopez wears the most radiant smile, wears white | AP

This time with new content on her social networks Jennifer Lopez has once again pampered her fans, this time she delighted her millions of fans with her beaming smile, while we watched her dressed in white.

Surely when you hear these words you will immediately think that we are talking about a wedding dress, could it be that everything is going for the best with Ben Affleck?

However, we could not be more wrong, that although in effect Jennifer Lopez She dressed in white, it was not exactly a dress, rather a casual outfit, it is worth mentioning that the famous diva loves to use this tone in her clothes.

These photos, which by the way were two in total, appears on his official Instagram account, curiously it is not a publication that his millions of followers are used to seeing of JLo where he boasts his curves and his perfect silhouette.

Jennifer Lopez captivates everyone who knows or sees her on the screen | Instagram jlo

On this occasion, what he was wearing were clothes for the cold, an extremely warm jacket and perhaps a bit bulky, as well as trousers and a cotton shirt, both obviously in white.

In the first photo we see her posing with a delicious cup of coffee, wearing a little the clothes she is wearing and with a look that would conquer anyone, which is nothing compared to the second image.

In it we see the image a little further, where the interpreter of “On The Floor” chose to delight us with her huge smile, at this point in the publication it would be prudent to say that thanks to the second image several gentlemen will have sighed when they saw it .

Cozy morning with my Super Puff, “wrote JLo.

So that the cold did not take her by surprise despite being well sheltered, Ben Affleck’s current girlfriend was accompanied by a cup of coffee, which appears in her two photos, it seems that the singer and businesswoman is part of the group of people who love this morning drink.

Apparently this was a fabulous gift that they gave to the Diva of the Bronxs, as a thank you gave promotion to the account, with this publication of five days ago JLo already has 1,581,736 red hearts that curiously are more followers than he has the account that gave you the gift.

This is one of the biggest promotions that an artist could do to any account, the more promotion and followers it has the better for the accounts that are looking for clients, Jennifer became a great support for said company with this single publication.