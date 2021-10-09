10/09/2021

On at 19:50 CEST

Joan Barreda (Honda) was awarded this Sunday the first stage of the Rally of Morocco and occupied the leadership of the competition ahead of his teammates Ricky brabec (United States) and Pablo Quintanilla (Chile), who were placed at a difference of 54 seconds and 3 minutes and 11 seconds, respectively.

After the prologue that the Portuguese won this Saturday Joaquim Rodrigues (Hero), the Honda team took the initiative and exploded with an explosive start with which they showed their credentials to take the final victory.

Honda maintains its winning trend after winning the Sonora Rally and the Andalucia Rally and the Baja Aragón. They are still in good shape and three of their four riders (in addition, the Chilean José Ignacio Cornejo is seventh) take the podium. ArRiba, at the top, Barreda celebrated a great day after adding to his record an online stage that consisted of 288 kilometers of specials out of a total of 441 kilometers of the day.The first stage, disputed with adverse weather conditions caused by a sandstorm, it was more difficult for the first to start. The tracks, almost clean after more than a year and a half without the classic 4×4 tourism due to the coronavirus, benefited the pilots who found some filming in the different sections of the race.

Barreda it flew in a stage basically divided into three parts: a quick start in the first 80 kilometers, a 30-kilometer stretch of dunes, and a runway finish. However, the sandstorm complicated visibility and, according to several riders later, the stage could be suspended.

Honda, which sacrificed the day of the prologue, launched a total block attack that obtained many benefits for its interests. Especially for Barreda, who finished the first stage with a time of 3: 25.57; behind, Brabec ended the day with a good stopwatch (3: 26.51) and Quintanilla, third, closed the podium after running in 3: 29.08.

Of the rest of the participants, the eighth, the ninth, the eleventh position of the Argentines stood out Luciano Benavides (Rally Factory Replica), Franco Caimi (Hero) and Kevin Benavides (Rally Factory Replica), respectively, while the other Spaniard in the race, Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco), occupied the sixteenth place 35.33 behind the leader.

In cars, Nasser Al-Attiyah (Totota) is the favorite in cars. After dominating Friday’s prologue that defined the starting order, Al Attiyah and his co-driver Mathieu Baume They took the victory of the first stage by 4:16 against their teammates Yazeed To the Rajhi–Michael Orr (Overdrive). Ronan Chabot-Gilles Pillot (Ovedrive) finished third already at 14:30 behind the rally leaders.

The Argentine Lucio Álvarez and his co-driver, the Spanish Armand Monleón (Overdrive), placed seventh, at 21:36. For its part, Isidre Esteve and Txema Villalobos (Repsol Rally Team) overcame a break in the power steering belt at km 20 to finish 11th among the T1s. In category T3 Cristina Gutierrez he reimposed his law.