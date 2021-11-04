11/04/2021

On at 16:16 CET

Before the 2021 Algarve Grand Prix takes place at the spectacular Portimao circuit, the double world champion of MotoGP and Moto3 Joan Mir has had a very special encounter in the heat of the stove with the Argentine chef Chakall. The event, organized by Estrella Galicia 0,0, has revolved around a mutual interview about their respective occupations; your beginnings, your dreams and achievements or the life experience that surrounds a hard work path to success.

The menu they have prepared Joan Mir y Chakall has consisted of a gastronomic fusion between Portugal and Spain, in particular with products from Mallorca. Chakall and Joan Mir They have started with cod croquettes and sobrasada croquettes and have continued to prepare ‘sobrasado’ cod with coulis of peppers with two cheeses, one Portuguese ‘Queijo Serra da Estrela’ and another from Mahón. The dessert consisted of filo dough, honey from Bruc de Mallorca, banana, Portuguese walnuts and Portuguese cheese from Serra da Estela. “Since I was three years old I have wanted to compete on a motorcycle, so it is something I have sought all my life” he confessed Joan before the Portuguese press present, while collaborating with Chakall in the preparation of programmed recipes.

“I ended the season a bit sad because I expected a little more from this year, but what we have not improved is the margin we have for next year. Regarding Fabio Quartararo he has worked hard and deserves this title,” he valued. Mallorcan when Chakall I was asking him about the new MotoGP world champion and the season that is now about to end. “Last year they suffered a lot with the bike. You could see that they were very fast, but they suffered. (& Mldr;) What happened to them last year, has happened to us this year. I think finishing second or third will be A good result. This season I have driven better but we have not improved like the others, it is what has made the difference. I am very confident, I think Suzuki wants to win again and that is what I want too. “

For its part, Chakall is a true motorcycle and adventure enthusiast, having traveled South America on a motorcycle in the 1990s: “I have three tricycles: an Ape 50, an Ape Calessino 400 Diesel and a 1971 Moto Guzzi. Also a Scrambler 750, a Vespa 300, a limited edition 946, an electric motorcycle and a 1970 Moto Guzzi from the Italian police, 500 cc single cylinder. I have them inside the restaurant. In the background I have a Land Rover with which I went around Africa, a motorcycle with which I did a program in Portugal and other lost bikes. Unfortunately, I don’t have much time to ride a motorcycle and now I spend more on batteries than on gasoline, “said the Argentine chef with resignation.