10/29/2021 at 12:00 CEST

Atlético de Madrid striker Joao Félix continues with his scoring drought: he did not see a goal against UD Levante and accumulates a total of 19 consecutive games, with a total of 940 minutes, without scoring for Cholo Simeone’s team. He has distributed two assists, but he still does not know what it is to score in this 2021/22 season: has not scored since February 28, 2021 against Villarreal.

The Portuguese, who is one of the great market values ​​of the mattress team, has recently returned from a broken ankle: he has played a total of eight games so far after playing his first minutes against RCD Espanyol. As an Atlético player, he has signed 19 goals and 11 assists in a total of 83 games so far with only 21 years.

940 – @ joaofelix70 accumulates 940 minutes without scoring with @Atleti in all competitions (19 games), his biggest drought with the rojiblanco team. His last goal was against Villarreal on February 28, 2021. Unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/487y5xX9ez – OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 28, 2021

ANDThe former Benfica has a market value of 70 million euros and is one of the great offensive bastions of Cholo Simeone after the sports management disbursed more than 120 million euros for the Viseu winger. He has also been international with Portugal up to 18 times, where he has scored a total of three goals.

A luxury trident with Griezmann and Luis Suárez

The Portuguese attacker forms an excellent attacking triplet together with Luis Suárez and Antoine Griezmann: the three forwards have coincided in the last two days of LaLiga and have left several flashes of all their quality. Cholo Simeone has left behind his tendency to close ranks and play with more defensive proposals and players to the detriment of more offensive profiles.

Atlético de Madrid coach Cholo Simeone continues to give the young Portuguese player confidence despite his unreliability in front of goal. In LaLiga he has scored 13 goals and has distributed eight assists in a total of 63 appearances so far.