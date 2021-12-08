12/08/2021 at 18:31 CET

Atlético de Madrid player João Félix took advantage of his trip to Portugal this Tuesday, where they beat Porto 1-3 and qualified for the second round of the Champions League, to travel to Lisbon and see his brother Hugo play for Benfica in the Seixal fields, where he began his meteoric football career.

He witnessed the match between Benfica and Dynamo Kiev, where the incarnated defeated the Ukrainians 1-0 and qualified for the eighth of the Youth Champions League (Youth League).

He went to see his brother, Hugo Félix, play, who plays for Benfica’s under-19s and this season has scored 12 goals in 14 games.

At the end of the game, Joao Felix remembered in an interview with ‘Benfica TV’ that he did not go to the Seixal facilities -Training area of ​​the Benfica quarry- since leaving the club to join Atlético de Madrid in the summer of 2019.

“It was here where it all started and it’s good to see the fans again, the field, the people, it’s good to come home“, he assured.

About the victory of the mattress team, João Félix assured: “It was a good night for everyone, an important victory to go to the knockout stages of the Champions League and to cheer up the group a bit. We came from a bad result and it gave to celebrate”.

About his brother, 17 years old and with excellent qualities as an offensive midfielder, João Félix assured that “if it continues like this, it will be successful”.

Hugo Félix is ​​one of the most careful players in the Benfica youth squad, who plays between the U-19 team and the U-23 team, as well as being an international with the Portugal U-18 team.

The Benfica youth was the last Youth League finalist in August 2020 (Last season there was no due to the pandemic) and he lost the match against Real Madrid by 2-3.