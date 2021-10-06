It was recently two years since the premiere of Joker – 91% and fans have not forgotten the sequel possibilities that were discussed after the launch. This film directed by Todd Phillips won the applause in theaters and even the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, not to mention all the accolades it accumulated in the awards season. 24 months have passed and we still do not have the confirmation of a second part, not even Joaquin Phoenix knows it.

Joker appeared on the billboard with enormous expectations. The film had already generated buzz not only because of its triumph in Venice, but also because of the wave of criticism that marked it as a transgressive product capable of affecting the psyche of the masses like no other film. People were curious to see what Todd and Joaquin they had prepared and were launched into consumption all over the world. With a budget of just $ 55 million, Joker raised $ 1.074 billion worldwide, surprising analysts and even fellow competitors.

But although the success of Joker It was undeniable and the awards plentiful, Warner Bros. didn’t rush to authorize a sequel, and it hasn’t actually. For The Playlist, Joaquin phoenix talks about the possibilities that can be taken with the character of Arthur Fleck, however, she is not sure if they are going to happen through a continuation:

I mean, I don’t know. Since we were filming, we started to … you know, this is an interesting guy. There are some things we could do with this guy and we could [explorar] plus. But as to whether we actually will? I do not know.

The truth is Joker set the bar very high for itself, if the hypothetical sequel does not have the same impact and quality as its predecessor it would be very embarrassing for Warner Bros. The film received many nominations but, at least at the Oscars, it stood out in the categories for Best Actor and Best Soundtrack; He was also very present at the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice Award and the BAFTA awards. At the moment we cannot be certain about the second part of Joker and with each new day it seems that the possibilities are getting farther and farther away. Only Warner Bros. has the last word … although in recent years it has stood out for not making wise decisions, especially with its DC products.

During the last few weeks, Joaquin phoenix has been very busy with the production of Disappointment Blvd, Ari Aster’s new movie in which he serves as the main star. The American director and screenwriter became famous for Midsommar: Terror Doesn’t Wait for the Night – 98% and The Devil’s Legacy – 96%, a couple of films that drew worldwide applause and put an interesting twist on horror movies, both loaded with dark and depressing overtones that have impressed millions.

According to IMDb, Disappointment Blvd It has no release date yet and stands out from the other Aster films as a horror comedy; a brief synopsis is now available: “A decades-long portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.” The film is on location in Québec and is obviously produced by A24, the studio that was responsible for the previous titles of Aster and which is known worldwide for its moderate budget productions and powerful messages. Do youJoaquin phoenix Will he turn the world upside down with a disturbing new character?

