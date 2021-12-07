“We are totally helpless.” This is how he defines his situation and that of his companions Carlos Esteves placeholder image, 55, former head of maintenance of several mines in Asturias and unemployed since January 2020. “There is no paid training, no jobs or absolutely nothing, they just send us InfoJobs offers on WhatsApp. please get in touch with people, this is not a joke, “he responds indignantly.

Carlos’s anger is widespread, both in the mining sector and in the coal-fired power plants, due to the slowness with which the job boards in both sectors relocate people who lost their jobs after the closures. These are a part of the 3,856 workers who were employed in the coal facilities on the closing date of each of them according to the Ministry for Ecological Transition.

After the closings, the stock exchanges would seek training and new jobs for surplus workers, coming mainly from auxiliary companies. But the data, obtained in part by request for transparency, reflect that only 39.8% have a job. That is to say, 375 people of the 942 inscribed.

If the agreement had been fulfilled, the mining surpluses will be working from 2019 or 2020 in the environmental restorations of mines, which have not yet started because the necessary agreements with the autonomous communities were delayed. In October 2021 the first was signed in Asturias, a few days ago the one in Castilla y Len was agreed and the one in Aragn still needs to be signed.

Victor Fernndez, head of the mining sector of UGT-FICA, regrets that there are miners who should be working in these tasks and that, on the contrary, they exhausted the unemployment in 2020. “People had to look for their lives when their unemployment ended and Obviously, many of them went to work elsewhere because they will have to eat, “explains Fernández. “When restoration can be offered to them we will see what decision they make,” he adds.

Therefore, 61.4% of the mining surpluses that are working, according to the Ministry’s data, do so mainly in activities outside the mining sector, contrary to what was agreed between the Government, employers and unions.

FORCED TO EMIGRATE

In the other bag, that of the thermal power plants, 577 people after the big closings of 2020. Most of those registered, the 97.4%, come from auxiliary companies that did not provide any solution. “ERE extinct and ‘pa’ casa”, summarizes Valentn Prez, 34-year-old Maessa worker.

In light of the Ministry’s data, the reality is that many are still at home (173), but many others (245) their situation is unknown because they have not provided data to the Ministry. Valentin assures that “some entered the bag, but nobody called them” and that the rest simply I left the territory as a result of job transfers or in search of a place with job opportunities.

“Half the people left, almost all of them for the Asc nuclear power plant, which had a stop, some for Alcoa … but there is not much of a future in sight either,” says Valentn. And it warns that certain companies have brought in external labor for the dismantling of the plants instead of having the surpluses of the stock market, according to the agreement.

Eloy Sardia, Endesa worker in the port of Ferrol (where the coal from As Pontes arrives), also criticizes the transfers of his companions: “Most of the Endesa workers were displaced more than 1,000 kilometers from their homes, to the hydraulic power plants from the Pyrenees “, he says,” and those from Maessa were taken to Avils and France. “

From Endesa they assure that the transfers “have always been offers” and that “they have been given training to relocate them to other activities of the company in the same area.” “It is rare that the person may have been moved further away from their natural location,” they argue.

Other energy companies have also turned to relocations after the closures. It is the case of Iberdrola that, according to letters to which EL MUNDO has had access, he transferred a worker from the Lada thermal power plant (Asturias) to the Cofrentes nuclear power plant (Valencia) “having received no response” from the employee in question.

Eloy considers that “It’s not being a fair transition” because “the change must be orderly and what is really happening are irregular situations of disguised transfers.” He also criticizes the temporary reactivation of As Pontes, for which they have a contract until the end of the year. “Psychologically, this takes its toll because people are leaving, they are in a period of adaptation in a new center and when it is not yet adapted they have to return temporarily. At the port there are workers who come for a week every 15 days and have to go back to work. go. It’s not a pleasant situation for families, “he protests.

MORE DEPOPULATION

According to the Just Transition Strategy of the Ministry for Ecological Transition, the backbone of the agreements signed with companies and unions, the coal closure agreements have “as a priority objective the maintenance and creation of activity and employment in the area” and the “establishment of population in the territories rural “.

The demographic data shows that, so far, this has not been the case: 93 of the 118 municipalities marked by the Ministry as affected by the closures lost population in the last two years. Furthermore, it is precisely the municipalities with the most mines and the most thermal power plants that are emptied the most: those located in Asturias, Len, Teruel and Palencia.

The unions and the coal company (Carbunin) attribute this to the slowness of the measures and the lack of opportunities. “The Ministry tells us that it is carrying out intense tasks, but they are complex issues and are not developing at the speed at which we would all like,” he says. Pedro Church, President of Carbunin.

And it matches Jos Luis Alpri, from SOMA-UGT: “We are talking about coal monocultures and there is nothing in return. They are condemning us to emigration and depopulation and I think that is not the idea of ​​this Government … the regions are waiting for it to happen. From words to deeds”.

