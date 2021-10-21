10/21/2021 at 5:47 PM CEST

The data on the precariousness and job instability suffered by young people are staggering. Only 6.2% of the contracts signed by young people under 25 years of age in July were permanent, below 9% of the average of all contracts, according to the data published by the State Public Employment Service (SEPE). Numerical evidence that shows the difficult situation faced by the vast majority of young people today.

It is as contradictory as it is true, young people, in addition to having more and better training and an innate facility for new technologies, are the ones who occupy the worst situation in the labor market. Temporary contracts, minimal floors, false freelancers, longer than usual internship contracts and at zero cost, and ultimately, jobs for those who are overqualified and undeserved at the same time.

In the month of July, the young people signed 466,452 contracts -116,730 those between 16 and 19 years old and 349,722 those between 20 and 24 years old-, of which only 28,808 were indefinite.

The rest of the contracts of this group It was framed, mainly, in eventual circumstances due to production (247,579, 53.1% of the total), work or service (155,451, 33.3%) and interim (23,753, 5.1%). Internship contracts totaled 6,717, 1.4% of the total, and training contracts, 1,670, 0.4%.

The data show that the group of young people reproduces, in an even more intense way, the general hiring trend in July, when 50.3% of the contracts were temporary due to production circumstances and 35.3%, work or service.

By sectors, young people were hired especially in services, with 373,201 firms, 80% of the total -very ahead of industry (49,705), agriculture (29,719) and construction (13,827) -, a percentage that shoots up to 89.4% among women and drops to 71.9% among men.

In the service sector, the permanent hiring of young people was even lower than at the general level of the collective, of just 5.1%.

The Government has among the priorities to modernize the labor market simplification of contract types that exist in Spain, leaving them basically in three: one stable or indefinite -which seeks to be the most common-, another temporary and another for training.

It also wants to toughen penalties for the misuse of very short-term contracts along with other measures within the framework of a reform that seeks to tackle the high temporality and rotation of the Spanish labor market, which especially affects the youngest.

Hostelry

The services sector is also the one that added the most contracts globally, 1,353,298, 73.6% of the total, although with large differences between men (64.1%) and women (35.9%).

More specifically, almost two out of every ten contracts signed in July came from the hospitality sector -337,290 contracts: 258,590 in catering and 78,700 in accommodation services-, which even so continues well below the 2019 data, before the pandemic -when 486,151 contracts were signed: 363,546 in restoration and 122,605 in accommodation.

As usual, the vast majority of hospitality contracts were temporary, with only 19,265 of them undefined, 5.7% of the total.

Trade contracting, also closely linked to tourism, reached 200,894 firms, especially for the retail trade boost (128,606), far from 241,305 in July 2019.

Contracts of less than a week

In July, 396,009 contracts were signed for less than a week in duration, 21.5% of the total, a percentage that is slightly higher among men (21.9%) than among women (21.2%).

Contracts with a duration of up to one month totaled 641.47, almost 35% of the total.

By type of working day, 650,686 contracts had part time, 35.4% of the total, with much higher prevalence among women (45.8% of the total contracts signed by women) than among men (26.6%).