The story told on Reddit by a systems engineer has caused a tremendous stir on social networks, Tired of always receiving “thanks” in each company to which he sent his resume to find a job, he decided to do an “experiment” to see if it would bring him better luck in finding a job.

Under the Reddit pseudonym AngelinaTheDev, this engineer decided to create a fake resume to test whether recruiters really read carefully and analyze what is written in the resumes.

To begin with, he made up a name, baptizing himself as Angelina Lee, so the first deception is to pretend to be a woman when in reality it is a man.

Then, he indicated that Angelina She is an expert in JavaScript, TypeScript, Node.js, React AI, and Mia Khalifa!

But the thing did not stop there. Then he put in the experience section that he had worked on Instagram, but like the one that brought the coffee to the team and that took Etherium from the servers.

Although the most unlikely comes in the part of personal achievements, where he detailed that while graduating with a summa cum laude result from the University of Berkeley, he obtained the record for the most shots of vodka in a single night in his fraternity and that also when he worked at Microsoft “transmitted herpes STDs to 60% of the team.

And to close with a flourish, the link to his supposed personal website is actually a link that redirects to the famous Rick Astley video clip “Never Gonna Give You Up”.

Despite the whole series of lies and inconsistencies found in the resume, according to the author of the post, it had an incredible response rate of 90%, indicating that companies such as Notion, ApartmentList, Quizlet, Outschool, LiveRamp, Airbnb and Blend said they were interested. in their services.

The story has become a success on Reddit, where it borders 9,000 “likes” and hundreds of comments.

Anyone reading such a CV would think it was a joke. The problem is that the fake Angelina Lee experiment shows that no one (or very few) read them completely.

