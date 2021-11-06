11/06/2021 at 08:00 CET

VERONICA SEDEÑO

This same week we knew the unemployment data referring to last October. Specifically, the number of unemployed registered in the offices of the public employment services (formerly Inem) fell by 734 unemployed in October (-0.02%). With this descent, the total volume of unemployed reached 3,257,068 unemployed at the end of the month, its lowest figure since February 2020 (3.24 million), just one month before the Covid pandemic was declared. In addition, it should be noted that it is its first setback this month since 1975, the first year for which there are records, according to data published this Wednesday by the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy.

In this context we are, therefore, before a good time to find a job. To take advantage of this situation, nothing better than to make available to anyone who is looking for work right now, a series of job vacancies published in the last days and to which you can register in the following lines. Vacancies for administrative, commercial, technical or salesmen of Decathlon, among others. Do not hesitate and take advantage of all these opportunities, which we put at your fingertips.

INNOVATION GROUP selects:

ADVICE ON SECURITY SYSTEMS for Elche / Elx

Published: 11/04/2021 – 16:35

– 5 vacancies.

– Indefinite contract.

– Full time.

We selected for incorporation into our Security Systems division, five professionals with experience in advising clients on alarms and security systems. Essential previous experience and ability to communicate with clients. Full-time availability from M to V.

To register and for more information on a job offer for Security Systems Advice in Elche / Elx.

STARMATARO selects:

MAINTENANCE for Mataró

Published: 11/04/2021 – 11:58

– Indefinite contract.

– Full time.

We are looking for personnel to do the installations and repairs of our clients’ water treatment machines.

We require experience in plumbing and experience in masonry and painting will also be taken into account. Availability for full day. ESSENTIAL DRIVING LICENSE.

To register and more information on Maintenance job offer in Mataró.

BAELO ASESORES selects:

COMMERCIAL TEAM for Malaga

Published: 11/04/2021 – 10:02

Are you looking for a stable job where you can grow professionally, owning your time, without income limits and with high incentives? Baelo is your company. You will be part of a cohesive group of highly qualified professionals with corporate values ​​based on reliability, rigor and transparency, as well as personalized attention.

To register and more information on a job offer for COMMERCIAL TEAM in Malaga.

RECEPTION & MARKETING & ADMINISTRATION for Seville

Published: 11/04/2021 – 09:56

– Full time.

Functions of the position:

– Creation, management and optimization of strategies and campaigns.

– Campaign monitoring to ensure fixed profitability and budget.

– Analysis of the strategies applied by the competition.

– Reporting and analysis of results.

– Integration of all Premium, Social and Google Ads channels.

– Coordination of creative materials with design teams.

– Management of Google Ads tools, Google Analytics, etc.

– Email marketing (creation, monitoring, analysis and reporting of them).

– Technical SEO and web conversion improvements.

– Sales funnel.

To register and more information on the job offer of RECEPCIÓN & MARKETING & ADMINISTRACIÓN in Seville.

Re / Max Urbe II selects:

ASSOCIATED REAL ESTATE AGENT for Valencia

Published: 11/04/2021 – 10:25

– 4 vacancies.

– Autonomous contract.

– Full time.

At RE / MAX Urbe II we are looking for commercial agents who want to start and develop a professional career in the real estate sector in the province of Valencia.

Your functions will be:

– Capture properties to create your own product portfolio.

– Advise the client in the valuation of the property.

– Qualify clients and study the market where you work.

– Management and monitoring of clients during visits.

RE / MAX Urbe II offers you:

– The highest fees in the real estate sector. Commissions starting at 40%

– Work autonomously and independently with the support of a great brand such as RE / MAX.

– Freedom of movement and where you decide which area to work.

– System, protocols and work plan so that you know what to do, when, where, how and how much. In addition to Team Leader, Manager and Commercial director who to consult and who to guide you from the beginning.

– The best training in the real estate sector through our RE / MAX School.

– Self-manage your time and your own goals.

– Networking with more than 1000 collaborating offices and thousands of agents with whom to share properties and demands.

To register and more information on the job offer of Associate Real Estate Agent in Valencia.

Re / Max Vista selects:

REAL ESTATE ADVISOR for Alicante

Published: 11/04/2021 – 13:34

– 10 vacancies.

– Autonomous contract.

RE / MAX VISTA is looking for COMMERCIAL who want to undertake and develop a professional career in the real estate sector in the area of ​​Torrevieja, Alicante, Campello, San Juan and surroundings

We offer you :

– The highest commissions in the real estate sector.

– Work as a freelance associate agent with the support of a large brand such as RE / MAX.

– The best training in the real estate sector through our RE / MAX School.

– Self-manage your time and your own goals.

To register and more information on a job offer for a Real Estate Consultant in Alicante.

RDT Ingenieros selects:

MECHANICAL TEST ENGINEER for Pamplona

Published: 11/04/2021 – 15:37

– Full time.

RDT Ingenieros is an innovative company whose scope of action is the development of advanced engineering projects, participating in projects with a high technological component that provide flexibility in the outsourcing strategy of large clients. From RDT Ingenieros we want to incorporate into our team in the wind energy area of ​​Pamplona an engineer for mechanical testing of composite material.

Main tasks:

– Analyze the client’s requirements and confirm the feasibility of the tests, provide support to the client during the definition of the test process, if necessary.

– Define the instrumentation of the samples according to the test requirements and instrument the samples.

– Execute the mechanical tests.

– Prepare the report summarizing the test results.

To register and for more information on a job offer for Mechanical Testing Engineer in Pamplona.

ManpowerGroup selects:

PACKAGE DELIVERY WITH / WITHOUT EXPERIENCE for Alicante

Published: 11/04/2021 – 13:20

– Part time – indifferent.

MANPOWER selects for an important company in the logistics sector located in Alicante (Florida Baja), parcel deliveryrs with or without experience, but who are agile in driving and / or in dynamic and active sectors.

To register and for more information on the job offer of a parcel delivery person WITH / WITHOUT EXPERIENCE in Alicante.

Labor Manager selects:

CITRICOS INDUSTRIAL OPERATOR – XATIVA ZONE for Villanueva de Castellón

Published: 11/04/2021 – 15:07

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

Mediterranean Labor Manager in Paterna opens the selection process to fill a position as an industrial operator of citrus fruits in the Satsuma variety campaign for an important company in the fruit and vegetable sector in the Xátiva area.

To register and for more information on the job offer of OPERARIO / A INDUSTRIAL CITRICOS – ZONA XATIVA in Villanueva de Castellón.

ALARES HUMAN SERVICES selects:

DRIVER FOR HOURS ZARAGOZA, MORNINGS

Published: 11/04/2021 – 18:06

– Fixed-term contract.

We select Drivers in Zaragoza (with availability tomorrow) and surroundings to carry out ITV procedures, transfer of vehicles to the workshop and transfer services (transfer of vehicles without passengers).

The main functions to develop will be:

– Collection of the customer’s vehicle.

– Visual pre-inspection of vehicles (review of seat belt, status of lights, tires, etc).

– Transfer of vehicles to the workshop or to carry out the ITV procedure.

We offer:

– Labor Contract with registration in Social Security in the General Regime.

– Services by hours (flexible hours), compatible with other activities.

– Immediate incorporation. Continuous services.

To register and more information on the job offer of CONDUCTOR POR HORAS ZARAGOZA, MORNING.

Quirónsalud selects:

COOK / EVENTUAL for Barcelona

Published: 11/04/2021 – 13:20

– Full time.

We select Cook for eventual moments for our Hospital QuirónSalud Barcelona, ​​located in the province of Barcelona. Among his main responsibilities will be to prepare food and hospital food according to the food regimes provided, in order to be able to provide an optimal kitchen service complying with established safety and hygiene standards.

To register and for more information on the job offer for a Cook / Eventual Cook in Barcelona.

DECATHLON selects:

CYCLING TECHNICIAN REGIONAL WORKSHOP for Seville

Published: 11/04/2021 – 16:16

– Fixed-term contract.

– Part time – indifferent.

At the Seville Service Center you have the opportunity to enjoy and continue to grow in the world of mechanics and after-sales service.

To register and for more information on the job offer of Regional Workshop Technician in Seville.

SPORTSMAN / SALESMAN DECATHLON TORTOSA

Published: 11/04/2021 – 12:24

– Fixed-term contract.

– Part time – indifferent.

If you feel identified, you feel like it and you want to contribute to the Decathlon project.

To register and more information on the job offer of SPORTSMAN / A SPORTSMAN Decathlon Tortosa.