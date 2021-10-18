A talisman? lucky charm? Family heirloom? Since Joc Pederson appeared in a game of the Dodgers With a pearl necklace, everyone is wondering and where did it come from?

Theories about the necklace Pederson there are as many as the fan’s imagination allows: of those who think it is an enchanted jewel where Joc kept the soul of an old player buried alive to take his power and hit home runs in the playoffs, to whom they think he is a reference to Marge Simpsons, through those who claim that he stole it from his grandmother or gave it to his wife.

The theories are endless. And Pederson seems to be more than delighted with the rumors.

But, what do we know about Joc Pederson’s necklace?

Not much really. HAHAHAHAJ

Of course not that anyone has asked. Since he appeared in the first game of these playoffs, journalists, analysts, fans and even his teammates have tried to answer the question. Former Dodgers teammate Justin Turner even says they did a facetime to try to get the truth out of him.

But Pederson has taken it easy and has responded evasively. However, it all seems to be a classic case of “superstition”.

We explain ourselves: the first time that Pederson wore that pearl necklace was at the end of September against the Phillies and what do you think? Justo Joc hit a home run so from there we suppose he got used to it until yesterday when the longest home run so far this postseason was prescribed.

Of course that doesn’t solve the mystery of why she decided to put it on that first day.

The longest homer of the #Postseason belongs to @ yungjoc650. (MLB x @GoogleCloud) pic.twitter.com/2lpNqwkFhl – MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2021

Frankly now, we don’t think he’s ever going to take it off again. Which will make him, if necessary, the first player in MLB history to win a World Series ring with a pearl necklace.

Peroooo, what does Joc Pederson himself say about his pearl necklace?

So far we have heard three responses depending on who asked:

“It’s a mystery” “I thought they looked cooler than a gold chain, so I checked my trusted jeweler and here we are” “I’m a bad bitch”

Of course the last the clearest. LOL

The best part, at least for Atlanta jewelers, is that there is now a kind of “pearl rush” among Braves fans. Good for them.