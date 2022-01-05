Although some are not entirely in line with Ridley Scott’s style today, the British director continues to make films and has many projects ahead of him, one of them is Kitbag, tape based on Napoleon bonaparte which will have Joaquin Phoenix in the star role. For a time we believed that Jodie Comer would play the co-star, however, new information from The Hollywood Reporter announces that the 28-year-old actress has left the role in the hands of someone else.

Ridley scott will team up again with Phoenix for an epic drama that promises to hit its awards season. Jodie Comer I was going to take the role of Josephine, the wife of Napoleon, which seemed to be the winning duo for all possible nominations. However, things have radically changed and To eat he leaves the role shortly before starting with the recordings. The actress sent a brief statement on the state of affairs:

Unfortunately due to COVID-19 and changes to my schedule, I don’t think I can get Kitbag to work at this time due to a scheduling conflict.

The Hollywood Reporter article mentions that To eat she wasn’t particularly thrilled with the development she was taking Kitbag, and even called it disorganized. On the other hand, Deadline reported that Vanessa Kirby will be the actress in charge of replacing Jodie as Empress Josefina, so we will have another actress of great talent to fill the needs of the role. Recordings of the tape will begin at the end of January in Europe and at the moment there is no scheduled release date.

Jodie Comer gained popularity thanks to its appearance in My Mad Fat Diary a few years ago, a youth series about the life of a handful of teenagers in England. In more recent times we saw her stand out on Killing Eve – 97%, the unmissable series written by Phoebe Waller Bridge in which Jodie and Sandra Oh are the main stars. Based on Codename Villanelle, Killing Eve It has awarded several of its actresses some of the most coveted awards on the small screen, such as the Emmy and the Golden Globe. The fourth and final season of the series will premiere on February 27.

The Last Duel – 86% is the latest movie from Jodie Comer, also directed by Ridley scott and in which she plays Lady Marguerite de Carrouges, a French noblewoman who raised her voice in the face of an attack of rape perpetrated by a well-off squire among families close to the king. Although the film garnered mixed reviews during its opening time last year, the performance of Jodie showed the public that she is one of the most important and capable actresses of recent years.

Another movie he appeared in last year was Free Guy: Taking Control – 96%, along with Ryan Reynolds, a summer comedy that became a complete success and an effective way to forget the problems brought by the pandemic. Will we see her return for a sequel? Although Disney is interested in a second movie, we will have to wait a while to see some confirmation.

The next project of Jodie Comer is Prima facie, theatrical work that was the impediment to continue in Kitbag. She will start rehearsals very soon and has agreed to be on stage for a short season, from April to June.

