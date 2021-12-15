Much has been said about racism in Hollywood in recent years. Although the subject is nothing new, things have been changing and more creatives raise their voices to see a fair representation on the big screen. Of course, there is still a lot of internal racism, that masquerading as other things, including historical knowledge, to criticize when a black talent gets a big role. You just have to see everything that happened with the new project Anne Boleyn on HBO Max. The miniseries stars Jodie Turner-Smith, who received many attacks for a role that was also played at the time by Natalie Portman, who was born in Israel but is white.

Keep reading: Fans Defend Jodie Turner-Smith For Playing Anne Boleyn On HBO Max Series

When the news about Turner-Smith was released, many “specialists” claimed that simply a black woman could not give life to Anne Boleyn because it was a historical fault. None complained when Margot Robbie, born in Australia rather than England, gave life to Queen Elizabeth in The Two Queens – 49%, just as an example. Luckily, her fans defended her and the first comments on the series focus on how well she does her job. It’s funny how when a Caucasian actor like Eddie Redmayne or Scarlett Johansson worked transsexual characters, which incidentally did exist in real life, the public defended them against attacks because “an actor acts whatever,” but when a Black, Latino or Asian talent does it apply the one of “but it did not happen that way”, “they cannot change history.”

Although Ana Bolena was a real character with certain characteristics, physical and ethnic, the series is fiction and as fiction she can give herself the freedoms she sees fit to tell her story. Again, when white actors fight for a role, everyone says that the best actor should be chosen, which they did here with the protagonist of Queen & Slim: The Fugitives – 60%, and even then he was not spared from the attacks. This project is one of the clearest steps towards true inclusion and true balance within the industry, the one that is so desired so that everyone can be free to play the role they want.

On the other hand, the story of The Tudors and, specifically, that of Ana Bolena has been told countless times, so at this point it is about exploring original ways of approaching a woman who has been historically and quite attacked. misunderstood. The series precisely tries to portray a little seen aspect of Boleyn: his last moments, and it is that other projects always focus on how he conquered Henry VIII.

You may also like: Eddie Redmayne says it was a mistake to star in The Danish Girl

For Jodie Turner-SmithCriticism is unnecessary, because she knows well that the public is more than ready to see this type of representation on screen. What really caught the actress’s attention was how relevant Ana Bolena is and how her person was perceived by the public. In an interview with IndieWire he commented:

Women are still boxed like this. This is common in a patriarchal society: chasing women who are disruptive, strong, defiant, [y] that demand a place at the table.

The actress highlights that, over the years, many men have written about Ana Bolena, but she learned from the women in her life:

She basically spent her entire childhood surrounded by powerful women, and that could influence her to be the woman she was.

But what does the interpreter think about race? For her, her participation in the series is nothing new, since the world of theater has always been more open in that sense:

You’ve seen it in theater for so long, this concept of actors of color playing various characters.

Perhaps it is because it is much easier to get carried away in the theater, when you experience it in person live than when you are presented with something that has been packaged for you to see at home. Or in a movie theater. [Quizás] the public wants to be closer to something that feels like the exact truth.

Of course, like other actors, she defends openness herself in her work:

Each actor can bring the nuances of who they are to the role, or we are able to summarize it in humanity, rather than a race.

There is a much larger audience that is tired of watching movies with only white people. I think it is necessary to continue creating in that way and I am happy to be part of this beginning of creating in a different way.

Jodie Turner-Smith hopes that audiences will be able to see past their skin color or what they were once sworn to be historically correct, to analyze the character for what he is, which is why it was not known from a lot of biographies written by men where she was blamed and promoted the image of a femme fatale who found her sad fate for having the ambition she had. Like everyone who criticizes her, she simply wants to do her job as an actress and play the roles that seem most interesting to her.

Do not leave without reading: Oscar Museum will have an exhibition on racism and misogyny in animation

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');