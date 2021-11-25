Joe Biden, President of USA, celebrates for the first time as president of the country the Thanksgiving Day and that’s why he sent a emotional message to americans where he emphasized all the things that they must thank and remember all those who have already left.

Then we leave you the full message what did he send President Biden, through his social networks, with his wife Jill Biden.

“This is always a special moment in USA, but this year, the blessings of the Thanksgiving Day they are especially significant; after being separated last year, we have one reassessment for those little moments that we cannot plan, nor replicate, the music of laughter in a warm and full kitchen, the blow of small feet making great sounds. The circle of faces crowded around the dining table. shining dining room to candlelight. You know, as we meet again, our table and our hearts are filled with grace and gratitude for all those we love. As commander-in-chief, I am especially grateful with the members of our service and their families for their sacrifices for our nation. As we celebrate together, many of those military families they will be separated by their loved ones. As we give thanks for what we have, we also keep in our heart to those who have lost and to those who have lost so much, and to those who have a empty seat on the kitchen table or dining room table this year due to this virus or some other cruel twist of fate or accident. We pray for them You make us so proud every day to serve as your President and First Lady. Of the family Biden to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!

Here the complete VIDEO:

Thanksgiving Day: Why is it not celebrated in Mexico?

The Thanksgiving Day or ThanksgivingIt is one of the most important celebrations in the United States and is celebrated annually on the fourth Thursday of November with the intention of giving thanks for what we have.

That is, this 2021, Thanksgiving will fall on thursday November 25. During this day they carry out a list of traditions how to prepare dinner where the turkey is the main dish, seasonal football games and the traditional parade from Macy’s.

On this day, American families come together and in addition to the traditional dinner, they perform some prayers such as the Thanksgiving prayer and the prayer at the Thanksgiving.

How is Thanksgiving Day celebrated?

Thanksgiving Day is celebrated with a representative dinner in which the turkey appears as the main dish and dishes such as sweet potato puree, corn soup and pumpkin pie stand out. It is also a tradition to play American football games as a family and watch the iconic parade Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York which begins the Christmas season.

In Mexico and Latin America this tradition is not celebrated because it is a representative festival of the Anglo-Saxon culture.

