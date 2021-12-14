

Beyoncé and Joe Biden mourn the death of Vicente Fernández.

Vicente Fernandez He died this Sunday morning, December 12, at the age of 81. He remained at the Hospital Country 2000 in Guadalajara for four months after suffering complications in his health from a fall that he suffered at his ranch ‘Los Tres Potrillos’ since last August.

His memory will definitely last forever through his artistic legacy, since the trajectory of more than 60 years of the ‘Charro de Huentitán’ consolidates him as a legend of vernacular music who managed to cross borders.

And it is that his death touched many fibers around the world. To show this is that Beyoncé and even the president of the United States, Joe Biden, joined the list of those celebrities who publicly expressed their condolences.

Biden published an emotional message through his Twitter account in which assured that the world of music lost an icon.

“World music has lost an icon. Vicente Fernández’s music created memories for millions of people “, a publication that he closed by sending “condolences to his family and to all those who loved him” and emphasizing the remarkable significance of his works, which will be appreciated by future generations.

The music world has lost an icon. The music of Vicente Fernández created memories for millions. We send our condolences to his family and all those who loved him. Vicente will be remembered for generations to come. – President Biden (@POTUS) December 13, 2021

Beyoncé, meanwhile, gave a single, but moving tribute to Vicente on the entrance curtain of his official website by sharing an image of the 81-year-old artist wearing his characteristic charro suit with the legend “Rest in Peace (rest in peace) Vicente Fernández.”

The truth is that the patriarch of the Fernández family became a very popular figure in various parts of the world. In the United States, for example, he has his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a site that was visited by his fans to pay honors as soon as they found out about his death.

