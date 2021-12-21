This morning, U.S revealed the advancement of the variant Omicron and although it will be a risk, Joe Biden ruled out reimposing restrictions on circulation, revealed the press officer of the White House, Jen Psaki. The democrat assured that “it is not about closing the country.”

"The President reiterated that while vaccinated Americans are infected with COVID-19 Due to the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant, your cases will likely be mild or asymptomatic. A person is 14 times more likely to die if they are not vaccinated ", explained the official.

Psaki reiterated that they are ready and that those who are fully vaccinated have the tools for protect oneself with a booster dose and the use of masks where he recommends it CDC.

Ómicron is the most CONTAGIOUS virus ever known

The omicron variant of coronavirus keeps the whole world and different countries They have once again closed their economies and imposed restrictions to prevent the massive spread of the virus, which has turned out to be the “most contagious ever known,” according to experts.

Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, was the one who issued this warning at the same time that he predicted that “a tsunami is coming for the unvaccinated.”

This due to breakneck advance of the new variant of Covid-19 originated in South Africa.

“Ómicron is the most contagious virus that has ever been known (…) This may be the most contagious virus that our civilization has faced in our lives,” Reiner explained to the CNN chain.

Not vaccinated, with a higher risk of omicron

The statements of Reiner They are an almost desperate request to Americans to get vaccinated due to the high rate of infections in recent weeks.

“So why would you go into that kind of battle completely unarmed. Our vaccines will protect you, especially if you are vaccinated with three doses. People who are not vaccinated should start the process now. Go to your pharmacy and get vaccinated, ”he pleaded.

In the countries where this new variant has been registered, the cases have doubled. It is expected that for the next several weeks, omicron will be the dominant strain in U.S. However, scientists continue to analyze the type of condition caused by this new variant.

The variant, identified a month ago in South Africa, has already been detected in more than 85 countries and is advancing rapidly in Europe, where it could become dominant by mid-January, according to the European Comission.

