

President Joe Biden assures that he will sign the infrastructure law “soon”.

Photo: Samuel Corum / .

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, celebrated this Saturday at the White House the approval of the infrastructure law and said he will sign it “soon” in a ceremony to which he will invite the Democratic and Republican legislators who voted in favor.

Visibly in a good mood, the president gave a short speech and then answered some of the journalists’ questions.

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that, as a nation, we have taken a monumental step forward,” said Biden, who considered that the $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure law puts the United States on a path to “winning the economic recovery of the XXI century ”.

He affirmed that such laws are only seen “once in a generation” and promised that it will be of great help to the middle class.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will create good-paying, union jobs and transform our transportation system with the most significant investments in passenger rail in 50 years, in roads and bridges in 70 years, and in public transit ever. – President Biden (@POTUS) November 6, 2021

“This is a project for the working class with the objective of rebuilding the United States and it should have been approved a long time ago,” the president stressed.

The legislation, which was approved by the US Senate in August, received the endorsement of the House of Representatives on Friday night with 228 votes in favor and 206 against and after a dramatic day in the Legislative by the struggles within the Democratic Party.

Although the Democrats have a majority in the Lower House, six of their congressmen, the most progressive, opposed the text, necessitating the support of 13 Republicans.

The disagreement between Democrats stems from a struggle between the two extremes of the party over the approval of their priorities.

The infrastructure bill was stalled for months because progressives wanted it to be voted on at the same time as Biden’s $ 1.75 trillion social plan.

After a day full of tug of war, most progressives agreed to approve the infrastructure plan in exchange for the centrists pledging to vote on Biden’s social spending plan by November 15.

The president himself said this Saturday that he has “confidence” that this plan will end up being approved, although he did not give a date and did not dare to venture that it will contain that package.

Biden needed a victory this week after the Democratic electoral collapse in last Tuesday’s election, where they lost the Virginia Governorate.

Asked about it, Biden acknowledged that the election results pushed the Democrats to act, since the voters sent a very clear message: “Do something, it is time to do something, stop talking and do something,” said the president.

The infrastructure law passed last night is valued at $ 1.2 trillion, but only contemplates about $ 550 billion in new spending and is substantially less than the initial $ 2.25 trillion package presented by the president in March.

Even so, it represents one of the most significant investments in the country’s infrastructure since the Great Recession of 2008.

You may also be interested in:

–Biden Administration Sues Texas Over New Voting Law

-USA. and Mexico discuss energy reform

–President Biden denies “garbage” rumor of compensating migrants separated at the border by Trump with $ 450,000