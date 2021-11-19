Just three months before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the Government that heads Joe biden in the United States is about to declare a diplomatic boycott against sports joust What will the next year in the month of February.

It will be very soon when Joe Biden takes his official position, although according to the American media, The Washington Post, if true, no member of the US Government would travel to the winter joust. This boycott consists of expressing the discontent and problems that it presents in terms of human rights.

Although EYE, this I would not jeopardize the participation of North American athletes. The United States’ resolution not to have diplomats could be carried out at end of the month of November.

China and the United States, what did they say to each other at the meeting?

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping began this Monday a virtual summit to avoid “a conflict” between United States and China, as mentioned by the president of USA, in the middle of a complicated relationship between the two powers.

Biden stated that measures of “safeguard“and that” competition between two countries should not be transformed into a intentional conflict or not “, after the accumulated tensions around Taiwan, trade and human rights, according to the agency ..

“China and the United States must improve their communication and cooperation,” said Xi, who said he was happy to see “his old friend” for the first time on the screen.

Both presidents have spoken at length by phone twice since the inauguration of Biden in january. Given Xi’s refusal to travel to the foreigner due to pandemic, an online meeting was chosen.

“I am willing to work with you,” the Chinese president continued.

Summit to ease tensions

Biden’s advisers present the summit as an opportunity to try to avoid an escalation in tensions, particularly over Taiwan, an autonomous democracy that China considers a rebellious province.

The meeting is held after Biden criticizes Xi’s absence in important international events and at times when the Chinese president strengthens his control about the regime.

Relations between the two powers hit rock bottom during the presidency of Donald Trump (2017-2021), who launched a trade war against China while attacking Beijing for his handling of the pandemic.

