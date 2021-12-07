

The Joe Biden government had already anticipated the serious possibility of this boycott.

The US confirmed this Monday that will not send any diplomatic representatives to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, in protest of human rights abuses in the Asian giant, although American athletes will participate in the event.

“The Government (of US President Joe) Biden will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Beijing Winter 2022 ″ said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki at her daily press conference.

Psaki attributed the decision to “Genocide and crimes against humanity that persist in (the region northwest China from) Xinjiang, as well as other human rights abuses ”in China.

“Team USA athletes have our full support, and we will be supporting them from home, but we will not contribute to the fanfare of the Games“Said the Biden spokeswoman.

The diplomatic boycott, which had already been advanced by various US media, search “send a clear signal” that the human rights situation in China, where there are “egregious abuses,” cannot be treated as “normal”, Psaki said.

At the same time, Joe Biden’s government has decided not to ban the participation of American athletes, something that would have meant a complete boycott of the Games, because he does not want to “penalize” athletes who have been training for months or years to prepare for the Olympics, he added.

The Chinese Government already indicated last week that did not plan to invite US politicians to the Winter Games, although the International Olympic Committee had the last word regarding that possibility.

Joe Biden’s decision is less drastic than the one made in 1980 by the then US president, Jimmy Carter (1977-1981), who announced a comprehensive boycott of the Moscow Summer Olympics, in response to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

This meant that American athletes could not participate in the Games, unlike this time.

