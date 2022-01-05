01/05/2022 at 20:04 CET

United States President Joe Biden, will give this Thursday a speech on the assault on the Capitol last year in which he blamed his predecessor, Donald Trump, the “sole responsibility for the chaos and carnage” that occurred that day.

This was indicated this Wednesday by the White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, who took advantage of her daily press conference to make it clear that Biden won’t bite his tongue when it comes to condemning Trump during the speech he will give this Thursday from the Capitol, scheduled for 9:00 am (14:00 GMT).

“The president will explain the significance of what happened on Capitol Hill and the Trump’s sole responsibility for the chaos and carnage we saw that day “Psaki said about the speech, which will take place a year after that assault in which five people died and 140 officers were injured.

“(Biden) will flatly reject lies that the former president spread in an attempt to deceive the American people and his own followersas well as distracting from his own role in what happened, “he added.

The president considers January 6, 2021 as a “tragic culmination of what the four years did to the country” term of Trump, who “undermined the Constitution and ignored his oath to the American people in an attempt to amass more power for himself and his allies,” the spokeswoman continued.

Biden considers Trump, who continues to hold the reins of the Republican Party, “a threat to “American democracy and regrets that the former president “works constantly to undermine the basic values ​​of the United States and legality” in the country, he added.

Psaki had already given details about Biden’s speech earlier this week, but he had avoided making it clear whether the president would lash out directly at Trump.

The former president, who refused to accept his defeat against Biden in the 2020 elections, gave a rally before his followers just before the assault, in which encouraged the crowd to march to the Capitol and “fight” to prevent the electoral result from being certified.

Trump was impeached in the Senate for his responsibility in the assault, but was acquitted thanks to Republican votes, and the few legislators of that party who voted in favor of condemning him have practically become pariahs within the formation.

Most Republican voters continue to believe Trump’s allegations of voter fraud without evidence, according to polls, and The ex-president has spread conspiracy theories in the last year according to which the robbers on the Capitol were not his followers, despite the fact that various investigations have shown that they were.