It seems that the American president, Joe Biden, little by little has been accommodating the things that were somewhat incomplete and misplaced by the past administration.

It should be noted that since last October, Biden has been in charge of making several proposals for the betterment of the world and getting out of the strong crisis left by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related news

And it was this November 19 when it was announced that the United States House of Representatives approved the “social spending plan” of President Joe Biden.

It was through a vote where he came out triumphant with 220 votes in favor and 213 against, so all the Republican legislators plus one or another Democrat expressed their rejection.

Now, it passes into the hands of the United States Senate where it will face an uncertain future given the narrow majority of Democrats in that chamber.

According to what was released, the social package, baptized in English as “Build Back Better”, is valued at 1.75 billion dollars and will expand social programs aimed at minors and the elderly, among others. coas.

What is the “Build Back Better”?

It is a plan that proposes to extend until 2025 several social groups, which need investment and restructuring so that they are managed well and have good exploitation for the benefit of citizens and the world.

Biden’s social plan had been standing in Congress for several time. Photo: .

And it is that in October of this same year, President Biden proposed a well-structured plan to make a set of social and environmental investment and be one of his greatest legacies.

According to the proposal that was accepted by the congress, an initiative for 1.75 billion dollars is stipulated for social and environmental expenses, to which is added an infrastructure plan for 1.2 billion, in a period of eight years. 10 years.

What is it for?

It should be noted that the main objective of this initiative is to raise two billion euros more with a series of fiscal measures, especially aimed at the wealthiest and large corporations.

This new initiative launched by Joe Biden aims to save the economy that has taken a nosedive thanks to the pandemic, as well as raise awareness on climate change.

Everything seems to indicate that the only thing missing is the approval of the Senate. Photo: AP

What includes?

Climate change: on this issue, which is one of the most important, Biden plans to allocate 555 billion dollars to fight against global warming, mainly through tax incentives for energy sources low in CO2 emissions.

Guaranteed nurseries and health care for children under 3 and 4 years old, as well as reducing costs for families with up to 300 thousand dollars of annual income and also family aid with 200 thousand million.

This package also includes the millions of migrants who are waiting for their visas and the package also includes 100 billion to expedite documents for several Latinos.

Climate change is the first thing to attack. Photo: .

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE