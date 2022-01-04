After Ken Rosenthal shared that MLB Network declined to bring him back, there was an outpouring of support from fellow MLB reporters, including Joe Buck.

Above all else, journalists are expected to search for and share the truth with as much context as possible.

For MLB reporters, this has meant holding the powers that be in the league accountable, like criticizing Robert Manfred for many instances of mishandling player interests.

And now, for venerated MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal, his journalistic mission has cost him his position at the MLB Network. Rosenthal confirmed on Jan. 3 that the MLB Network declined to bring him back in 2022.

“I always strove to maintain my journalistic integrity, and my work reflects that,” Rosenthal stressed when shared the news. MLB journalist are standing in solidarity with him, including fellow announcer Joe Buck – who is certain he will see Rosenthal again come April.

You’re the best at what you do, both in print and reporting on TV – period. Your integrity and depth of knowledge about the sport we love is unmatched. See you in April. https://t.co/XzmZJUsXkO – Joe Buck (@Buck) January 4, 2022

Joe Buck, others support Ken Rosenthal after what’s believed to be unethical termination by MLB Network

Sports journalists across the media landscape vouched for the credibility and ethics of Rosenthal, who has been a sports reporter since 1984.

Ken Rosenthal has been an excellent writer and reporter on all things baseball since covering the Orioles years years ago in Baltimore. For the MLB Network to let him go is terribly shortsighted and reduces the credibility of the whole product. – Ken Singleton (@ 29alltime) January 4, 2022

Ken Rosenthal will be working in MLB a ton longer than Rob Manfred will be working in MLB, I’m confident saying. Rosenthal is also a guy that does his job. Manfred must be the other guy. (That’s a lousy crib from “The Departed”, but it’s been… a day….) Https://t.co/W5kZtRGLUd – Greg Brady (@gregbradyTO) January 3, 2022

Ken is the 🐐. While many national reporters fear access or backlash, he was all-in on every story @KatieJStrang and I did w him. He cares about the truth & doing things the right way, even if it’s uncomfortable. We need more reporters like Ken. We need more people like him, too. https://t.co/NJLlHVXXNH – Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) January 3, 2022

MLB players have also joined in supporting Rosenthal, criticizing Manfred for a decision that has many comparing him to a dictator.

Eugene Freedman, a lawyer who writes about baseball labor relations, said that the Rosenthal firing pulled back the curtain on what is essentially “state run media” by the MLB.

If you ever wondered about the relationship between MLB Network and the “insiders” who report on its shows, MLB has pulled the curtain back completely. It’s state run media. Everything one of the pundits says should be viewed as state policy, not objective fact. https://t.co/XZCeJ054nX – (((EugeneFreedman))) (@EugeneFreedman) January 3, 2022

Rosenthal initially criticized Manfred for his mishandling of the MLB during the dangerous COVID-19 pandemic, stating that Manfred was at risk of “ruining his legacy” as MLB commissioner.

“As if the perception that Manfred is beholden to owners and out of touch with players was not bad enough, he was trending on Twitter on Monday after performing a massive flip-flop,” Rosenthal wrote on June 16, 2020.

Rosenthal clarified that he will continue working as on-air talent for Fox Sports, as well as covering the MLB for ..