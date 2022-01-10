. Joe Rogan was one of the first to pay tribute to Bob Saget on social media

Famous actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9, 2022, according to Sherrif officials. The cause of Saget’s death has yet to be determined. He was 65 years old.

According to a statement from the Orange Country Sheriff’s department, “there were no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

“Earlier today, officers were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the department tweeted. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. “

“The Medical Examiner’s Office will make the final call on the cause and manner of death,” the department told TMZ.

UFC commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan reacted to the “Full House” actor’s death. Saget appeared on episode 1507 of the podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” in July 2020. During their two-and-a-half hour discussion, the comedians discussed a wide variety of topics, including the Saget podcast “Bob Saget’s Here For You” and Carlos Mencia.

Sharing a photo of him and Saget, Rogan wrote: “Bob Saget was a good man and a very funny person. I’m going to miss him a lot. BROKEN.”

Joe Rogan Experience # 1507 – Bob SagetBob Saget is a stand-up comedian, actor, television host and director. His new podcast is “Bob Saget’s Here For You” is available now on Apple Podcasts. @Bob Saget2020-07-14T19: 00: 01Z

Saget was in Jacksonville doing a show on Saturday night

The night before Saget’s body was found, he performed a standup at the PV Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida. In what was his last tweet, Saget shared his enthusiasm for doing comedy and reminded fans to visit his website to see all of his upcoming comedy dates.

“I loved the show tonight @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville,” Saget tweeted. “Thankful audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea that I did a 2 hour set tonight. I’m happily addicted to this shit again. Visit http://BobSaget.com to see my dates in 2022 “.

Saget is known for his roles as Danny Tanner on “Full House” and “Fuller House,” as well as hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” It was also the subject of “The Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget” in 2008.

John Stamos reacted to Saget’s death

Saget’s “Full House” co-star John Stamos took to Twitter to share his grief over the death of his friend. “I’m broken,” Stamos wrote. “I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you very much, Bobby.

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. – John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Both Stamos, who played Jesse Katsopolis, and Saget appeared on “Full House” for the entire eight seasons of the television show, from 1987 to 1995. Stamos also served as “Roast Master” during the Comedy Central tribute. by Saget.

