Joe Russo, along with his brother Anthony Russo, is one of the most important directors of the last decade. Thanks to jobs like Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%, his name became indispensable for the action and superhero genre. These types of tapes generate billions around the world and for many production companies they are a safe haven and give them priority over independent projects. This gap between productions became more evident during the pandemic, as streaming services struggled to compensate for the lack of movie releases with more commercial titles, while other types of work were left in the shadows.

Anguish was born among fans, critics, and production companies about how big premieres will play out. Tenet – 83%, Dune – 80%, Black Widow – 87%, The Suicide Squad – 91% and No time to die – 83% are just some of the titles that struggled to reach theaters of the world, which needed something this special to save themselves from bankruptcy. All the litigation about dual premieres, exclusive on streaming platforms or only in cinemas, completely neglects the needs of independent cinema.

It is understood that the most popular films generate indispensable profits, but it seems that everyone forgets the scope of other genres. Joe russo, for example, you know what it is like to develop projects on both sides. The tapes you worked with Marvel they included a huge budget and they made a lot of money without problems, but recent works like Cherry – 27%, or Rescue Mission – 82% (for which he wrote the script), were made with more limited resources and were released on streaming platforms.

This makes the director better understand that independent cinema is undergoing a much-needed change that also requires directors, actors, and writers to be encouraged to find new ways to make their work known. In other words, stop believing that the only goal is the big screen. Russo spoke during MIA Market at Rome Film Festival (via Deadline):

I don’t see a resurgence of independent films in the cinema. I just don’t see it. You get more money by doing them digitally. It’s the easiest way for Netflix to go green and nobody really bothers you [a nivel creativo].

For him, this aspect is not negative, but the simple evolution of cinema itself as a space:

Movies are going to evolve, I don’t know what theaters will look like in the future, but I know it will be more premium.

SlashFilm.com remembers that these types of comments are not really new. In 2013, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, both experts on blokcbusters, claimed that Hollywood was one step away from implosion. The point is that certain productions require an exorbitant amount of money that must be recovered at the box office, this means that cinemas occupy more rooms with these titles, while independent films, with little money to be made and promoted, are left in few rooms and with little time on the billboard. In the end, the pandemic only accelerated this process.

Joe russo believes that this also helps productions from other parts of the world have a better chance of making themselves known effectively:

What I find interesting is that we are beginning to hear different voices from Hollywood. If you work in a regional market, it is essential that you are there to promote local talent. On a personal level, I’m more interested in narrative diversity, the world is a better place when more diverse voices are heard

.

Joe russo he continues to work with his brother, with whom he explores new stories that have nothing to do with the universe Marvel. Not long ago it was confirmed that they will work with Netflix for Extraction 2 and The gray man which will star Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page and which will be the most expensive production that the streaming service has approved.

