Since Tom Holland put on the Spider-Man suit and up to this moment, he has been gaining the love and admiration of thousands of viewers and fans of the MCU films. We see to Tom as Peter Parker for the first time in Captain America: Civil War – 90%, teaming up with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and other well-known characters in the third phase of said universe. Despite the fact that for many, Tom holland It is not the best Spider-Man that the film industry has witnessed, others think that it is the best that has ever existed, and this idea is joined by the director of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, Joe Russo, who recently stated that Holland has become the soul of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home was on December 13 and on the red carpet, where several celebrities related to the film paraded, Brandon davis from ComicBook had a chance to talk a bit with Russo about this idea. According to the director, the sympathy of Holland As an actor it was one of the big reasons why he was chosen for the role. Peter Parker is important within the Marvel comics universe and he should be no different on the big screen. With Spider-Man: No Way Home, the company is strongly supporting Tom as one of the main players in Phase 4 and beyond. The words of Russo were the following:

The reason we chose him was that he was a really dynamic and charismatic actor. He captured the essence of Peter Parker for us, that boyish, funny, sarcastic, charming, vulnerable version of Peter Parker that I met growing up and reading comics. So I said this not too long ago, but I really feel like it has taken over the mantle as a kind of soul of the Marvel universe, the emotional core of it. The audience has been through a lot with his character. I think they feel very emotionally connected to his him and here we are in a gigantic and climactic movie for the Home series.

Certainly the popularity of Holland as this generation’s Spider-Man has placed him among one of the most beloved young actors in all of Marvel. His charisma and talent have led him to become what many might consider the new face of the MCU, someone capable of carrying the franchise on his back and leading it to success. In addition to the comment made by Russo on the red carpet, this is not the first time the idea of Holland like the face of the MCU in recent weeks. In fact, the Spider-Man actor spoke to Josh wilding about this recently. Tom said the following:

I would not necessarily say that I am the face of the universe. I know the fans are very supportive of me and have responded massively to this franchise. I’m honored that Joe thinks that. But, the beauty of the MCU is, whoever the leader is, if there is ever a leader, you are never alone. You have so many people you can trust and lean on, people that I have worked with for years and years. So I don’t necessarily feel that pressure, if I ever did, then yes, I will call Downey and ask him. I called him the other day for advice and he was very nice.

