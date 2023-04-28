Joe Russo, director of Infinity War and Endgame, predicts that AI could be making movies in two years

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to revolutionize the entertainment industry, with many wondering when fully AI-generated movies will be created. According to Joe Russo, co-director of Marvel movies like Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, that time could only be two years away.

Russo has revealed to Collider, quoted in Varietythat many companies are developing AI to protect themselves from the same AI: “We are in that world, and you will need an AI in your life because, whether we want to see it developed or not, people who are not friendly to us can develop it anyway ways”.

When asked how long it would take for artificial intelligence to create a complete movie, Russo predicted it could be two years. Furthermore, the director also theorized how advanced AI would allow viewers to create different movies on the spot.

What about the technical of cinema?

On the technical of the cinema, but applied by AI, Russo explained: “Potentially, what you could do with AI obviously is use it to design the narrative and change the narrative. So you have an ever-evolving story, whether it’s in a game, a movie, or a TV show. You could walk into your house and save the AI ​​to your streaming platform.”

Joe Russo (Getty Images)

“Hey, I want a movie starring my photorealistic avatar and Marilyn Monroe’s photorealistic avatar. I want it to be a romantic comedy because I’ve had a hard day,’ and it presents a very competent story with dialogue that imitates your voice. He imitates your voice, and all of a sudden, now you have a 90-minute rom-com starring you. So you can curate your story specifically for you.”

Russo is currently working on his latest series, “Citadel,” which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28 and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.