The Spanish Joel ‘El Fenómeno’ Álvarez, who this Saturday will face Brazilian Thiago Moisés in a fight for the UFC lightweightHe told . from Las Vegas that in a fight he becomes ‘The Phenomenon’, so he will come out “to show off.”

Álvarez could become, with a good performance this Saturday, the first Spaniard in the history of the UFC to be classified among the fifteen best fighters in his division. He would place his name next to that of Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, among others.

The Asturian will seek this Saturday, at 20:00 on DAZN, a gap between the kings of lightweight after more than a year of inactivity as a result of the pandemic and bureaucratic problems. In May he had a fight scheduled with the American Christos Giagos, but a visa that did not arrive in time closed the cage.

Question: How about the preparation in Las Vegas, how are you doing?

Answer: The truth is that very well, very happy here, this is really cool. We have known the institute that has the UFC and it is incredible, they provide you with everything to train, they even give you food and they provide you with nutrition.

Q: The installations look like a movie, of course.

A: From a movie, as you say. They have everything, food, supplements, any machine … they have everything for you to dedicate yourself to training.

Q: How has this camp been, have you been able to plan it in advance?

A: The camp has been good, this time they have given us 10 weeks and we have had time to do it well. Very happy, you have time to work all the necessary stations.

Joel ‘The Phenomenon’ Álvare

Q: What could Thiago Moises tell us? How would you define him as a fighter?

A: He is a great rival and a great fighter. Today everyone is doing well in all aspects, both in the ‘stricking’, as on the ground and in the fight. Although he would highlight his ‘jiu-jitsu’, but well, we have prepared a fight in all aspects.

Q: Both are great submitters, but you have a big advantage in terms of wingspan. Do you think that could be a differential factor?

A: I have an advantage in terms of size and scope, I am a very big person for the division, so I think that in the foot exchange I do have a slight advantage.

Q: Moisés is a tough nut to crack, coming off losing to one of the great names in the division, Islam Makhachev. Would a victory open the door to the ‘top 15’?

A: I think so. If we beat Thiago we can enter among the ranked.

Q: It could be the first Spaniard to enter the ‘top 15’ of the UFC. How do you handle that?

A: I face it as if it were one more fight, the approach cannot change much. I can not go around the bush, it does not matter if it is from the ‘top 15’.

Q: How did this opportunity come about? They offered him a fight before with people from the ‘top’ and an event was canceled.

A: We have not been fighting between one thing and another for a year. We were going to fight in May but we dropped the fight because the visa did not arrive on time and nothing, now the ‘manager’ has offered us this fight. He is a great rival and is ranked, a luxury opportunity that we could not miss.

Q: He’s probably in the toughest division in the UFC, he still has four fights on the contract. What do you think comes next, do you have something in mind?

A: If the fight goes well, the idea is to continue, but to remain active, not like now that I have been a year without fighting. I would like to go back in March, at the end if it can be. Fighting every four months is not good to be away from the competition.

Q: Is the idea to continue climbing positions in the ranking?

A: That’s it, be there. To be one more worker of this wonderful company.

Q: Did they offer you any rival within the ‘top’ before Thiago Moises?

A: I was offered replacement fights, but at a different weight. In addition, they gave very little preparation time.

Q: What can we expect from Joel Álvarez when the cage closes this Saturday?

A: This Saturday when the cage is closed, as I always say, it will no longer be Joel Álvarez, it will be ‘The Phenomenon’ and the phenomenon always likes, I will go out to show off and I hope that everyone is supporting me and enjoying it.