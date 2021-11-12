Joel Álvarez has become an expert in breaking forecasts. In each of his four UFC fights, he was not a favorite. Except in the first, in which he had less than a month to prepare and lost, in the others he turned the bet. “I like being the underdog and having my friends earn money thanks to me“He joked after his last lawsuit. That was in October 2020. He has been unemployed for more than a year and is back this Saturday (20:00, DAZN). He does it in Las Vegas. It will be his first time in the United States and he admits that he “wanted to.”

Its stoppage is caused by entry restrictions in the United States due to the pandemic. He did not obtain the visa on time and was left out of UFC 262 (May). That fact also caused a change in his team. He signed with Dominance MMA, a company that represents Khabib Nurmagomedov among others, seeking another step in his career. Has arrived. “The last three victories I had, which were completions, and the new manager have made me able to face a Top-15 like Thiago Moisés“acknowledges the 28-year-old Asturian on the ‘KO a la Carrera’ podcast.

The victory would put him on that list of the top 15 lightweight and even if he comes behind in the betting, the victory is feasible. “He is a dangerous rival. He has good striking and jiu jitsu, his best weapon, but we are prepared to face him at any distance.“, warns ‘El Fenómeno’. The high rhythm that the Spanish can print tends to choke the Brazilian, who is aware that the slightest mistake could end the fight. Joel is very dangerous, but at the moment he does not have a large poster in America, which causes it to be the undergod. “I like to arrive with that sign“Alvarez admits. He is an expert in breaking the bank and this Saturday he wants to do it again, this time in Sin City. Las Vegas awaits you.

Yair Rodríguez tests himself against Holloway

Yair Rodríguez has not been in the cage for two years. The 29-year-old Mexican has not fought since October 2019. For a long time. In these more than 24 months of waiting, two fights that had been announced have fallen. One against Zabit Magomedsharipov and the other against Max Holloway, the latter has been rescheduled and will be the star of UFC Las Vegas 42 this Saturday. Yair’s order is great, since coming back and against someone of that level is very complicated. Holloway, after his two two losses to Volkanovski (he has lost three in five fights, since he also fell when he moved up to middleweight against Poirier), he won again in January of this year. After Kattar, the Hawaiian wants to end Yair and look at the title again. Two men with good striking, punching and eager to please … war is served. The doubt is in the Mexican. If he is well, he will be able to fight an epic battle, on the contrary if it costs him the return he can succumb to someone of the quality of the former champion.