12/21/2021 at 05:40 CET

. / Boston

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Celtics 103-108 on Monday in Boston in a tight game in which the performance of Philadelphia center Joel Embiid stood out, scoring a total of 41 points of which 17 came in the last quarter of the game. With the victory, the Philadelphia team surpassed the Celtics in the Eastern Conference rankings and were among the top six teams in the ranking.

In a match in which the scoreboard never showed a difference of more than 6 points, the best player was the Sixer Joel Embiid, who had a double-double with 41 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 4 blocks. His teammate Seth Curry finished with 26 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and 1 steal. For Boston, the most outstanding player was Jaylen Brown, with 30 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals. Jayson Tatum had 17 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. The two teams each suffered 7 losses from covid protocols and injuries although the Celtics recovered Dennis Schroder and Tatum.

Despite the intense support for the Celtics from the 19,156 fans who flocked to Boston’s TD Garden, the first half was easily taken away. 20-28, the 76ers who had in Tobias Harris and Curry their most effective men, with 9 and 10 points respectively in the period. And although the visitors dominated the scoreboard, the spectacularity was put by the Celtics, with two magnificent steals by Marcus Smart, one of them with a hoop-to-hoop career that the Celtics guard transformed into two points with a sensational dunk.

Boston reaction

In the second quarter, both teams started playing as if it were the last. Midway through the segment, a dunk from local Aaron Nesmith, after Tatum’s rebound and pass, lifted Celtics fans from their seats. With 2 minutes remaining in the second quarter, Tatum grabbed a rebound and delivered a long pass to Brown in the opponent’s half. The stadium roared again with the assist as Brown served from the 3-line to a flying Smart, who caught the ball in midair near the glass to mercilessly smash the basket in an anthology ‘alley oop’. By the end of the second quarter, the visitors’ advantage had dropped to 49-51. Curry had 18 points, with 2 triples of 2 attempts, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal while Embiid had 17 points, 3 rebounds and 1 block.

Starting the third quarter, Smart got the first tie of the game from free throws, 51-51, while a Brown basket put Boston ahead on the scoreboard, 55-53. The Boston would take advantage of the period to increase their distance that reached 5 points, 80-75, at the end of the third quarter.

Embiid, decisive

In the final quarter, the Celtics came to accumulate a 7-point lead, 97-90, with 4 minutes remaining in the game thanks to the performance of Payton Pritchard, who had started the game from the bench. But several consecutive failures by Brown and especially Tatum allowed the 76ers to get closer to the scoreboard 97-96 with 2.20 minutes remaining. With a minute left, the situation had turned around, 100-101. That’s when Embiid appeared. The pivot did not miss any of his shots and scored the last 7 points of his team, in addition to stealing a ball, which left the final score at 103-108 for the 76ers.