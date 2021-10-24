The last few days have been cloudy inside Hollywood after the fatal accident on the set of Rust, where the protagonist, Alec Baldwin, fired a real gun in the middle of a scene that would end the life of the cinematographer Halyna hutchins. The situation has yet to be resolved, and the investigation is expected to last a couple more weeks, but so far it has been revealed that the weapon was handed over to the actor by an assistant director who assured him that it was not loaded.

Since the afternoon of the accident, there was little information about the situation of director Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shoulder when he was behind the cinematographer. That same night actress Frances Fisher (Titanic – 88%, The Defender – 83%), who is part of the cast of Rust, confirmed on his social networks that the filmmaker had left the hospital at midnight. His statements were made with the intention of avoiding confusing news about it.

Since then Souza had not commented on what happened, but this morning he finally spoke with Deadline regarding the accident within his production and how difficult it is for him to face the death of his friend and partner. He also thanked the concern and solidarity on the part of the film community as well as all the external people who have expressed themselves through social networks.

I am devastated by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, […] always pushed me to be better. My thoughts are with his family at this very difficult time. I am humbled and grateful for the affection we have received from our film community, the people of Santa Fe, and the hundreds of strangers who have arrived. [de] out … It will surely help me in my recovery.

According to what the Sheriff’s Department reported, the filmmaker was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, from where he was discharged at night – the shot was recorded at 1:50 pm -. In turn, the cinematographer would be taken by helicopter to the Hospital of the University of New Mexico, where she was declared dead. In the report that Detective Joel Cano shared yesterday afternoon, it is noted that the assistant director who handed the gun to Bladwin did not know that among the three prop pistols there was a real and loaded one.

There are still several points to analyze, the Santa Fe sheriff’s office is looking for more images of the accident to look at other perspectives that may not yet be clear, if someone else had contact with the weapons when they were in the car. On the other hand, the New Mexico Office of Occupational Safety and Health is conducting an independent investigation, seeing this from the perspective of the accident within a workplace because, even if a crime is not determined, that is, it was a crime. planned, they must ensure the safety of workers and can file civil penalties.

Remember that the star of Beetlejuice, the super ghost – 81% and Always Alice – 88% issued a statement on their Instagram account where they assured that they are collaborating with the investigations to find answers, in addition to that they have remained in contact with the victim’s family. Several members of the film community have expressed their concern at the occurrence of this type of tragedy; James Gunn assured that his greatest fear is that “someone will be fatally injured in one of my sets.”

