12/01/2021 at 13:49 CET

.

The British tennis player Johanna konta, who became number four in the WTA world rankings, announced on Wednesday her retirement from professional tennis at age 30.

The athlete made the announcement on her Twitter account with a message that she titled with the word “grateful”, where she explains that it is the one she has used the most throughout her career.

“Through my own resilience and the guidance of others, I have been able to live my dreams. I have been able to become what I wanted and said as a child,” she says. Konta in his farewell on social networks.

During the last two years, the athlete has had to face physical problems due to a persistent knee injury, which caused her ranking to also suffer until she was placed in position 113.

“My playing career has come to an end and I am incredibly grateful for the career that it has turned out to be. Everything pointed to the fact that I could not be successful in this profession,” she said.

“However,” he adds Konta– my luck materialized in the people who came into my life and had an impact on my existence in ways that transcended tennis. “

Born in Australia to Hungarian parents, Konta She moved to Europe to pursue her dreams in the world of tennis, settling with her family in Eastbourne, England, becoming a British citizen in 2012.

Her best season was 2017 when she became the first British tennis player, since Virginia Wade, in reaching the Wimbledon semi-final; she won the Miami Open and placed fourth in the rankings. Konta slid down the world rankings in 2018 but resurfaced the following year, making it into the semi-final at Roland Garros and the quarter-finals at Wimbledon and the US Open.

The president and executive director of the women’s tennis federation, Steve Simon, remarked that “both on and off the courts, he embodied the highest levels of professionalism and leadership, which have been demonstrated by his impressive results and his commitment to our sport as a life member of the WTA Players Council.”