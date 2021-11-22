DC Films still has many projects on the horizon, but it seems that lately it had focused on the public over fifteen years and those who preferred something more familiar were in the background. Sure superheroes are a great magnet for kids and many parents too, however not that the things Joker shows – 91%, Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75% or even Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% is something suitable for everyone.

Making that evident, it seems that the time has come to redeem yourself and give a space in your agenda to the child audience, and nothing better than the pets of your favorite superheroes to enter the world of red capes and superhuman strength. Amid titles like The Batman, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Warner Bros. will release DC Super Pets, an animated story starring Krypto, Superman’s dog.

Months ago it was confirmed that the voice of the main character would be provided by Dwayne Johnson now that he already has an important place in the company in addition to being in full production of Black Adam, a film that has waited almost ten years to be able to do it. Dwayne is no stranger to dubbing, having played Maui in Moana: A Sea of ​​Adventures a few years ago – 96%, where he also sang.

Shortly after, other names emerged as part of the cast, but it was not known exactly who was who. Among the prominent names is that of actor and filmmaker John Krasinski (A Place in Silence – 98%, License to Marry – 7%), and it was last night when he used his social networks to reveal who he would be in DC Super Pets, and it is nothing more and nothing less than Superman. Without a doubt, one of the most loved superheroes for comic book fans.

I always wanted to do a buddy movie with @TheRock. Well, these are the roles we were born for! (FYI … DJ is the one with the tongue) @DCSuperPets !!

This will not be the first time that Krasinski enters the world of dubbing animated films, in Shrek the Third he was in charge of giving voice to Lancelot, the young man with whom Shrek confuses Arturo when he goes to look for the future king in high school.

The film is written and directed by Jared Stern with Sam Levine (co-director) as co-director, not forgetting that Johnson is a producer on the film. In addition to “The Rock” playing Krypto and Krasinski as Superman, Marc Maron will be in charge of reviving Lex Luthor, while Kevin Hart will play Batman’s mascot known as Ace the Bat-Hound or the Bat-Hound. Among the names that stand out in the cast, although it is not yet revealed who they will be, are Keanu Reeves, Diego Luna, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne and Jameela Jamil.

It should be remembered that Krasinski has been one of the Marvel fan favorites to star in the Fantastic 4 reboot – 9% as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), which will mean the arrival of the heroes and astronauts to the Cinematic Universe of Marvel. So far it has not been revealed who will be in charge of starring in that film, but at least John will already be in the shoes of a superhero. DC Super Pets is scheduled to premiere on May 20, 2022.