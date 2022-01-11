. John Legend

The famous American singer John Legend sold his musical catalog, from his first album, to the record company BMG and the investment fund manager KKR & Co.

Many artists have made headlines for selling their music catalogs in recent years. Bruce Springsteen sold the rights to his music to Sony in 2021 for an estimated $ 550 million and Bob Dylan parted ways with his famous songbook for more than $ 300 million in 2020.

But unlike Springsteen and Dylan, Legend (43) is in the middle of his career. According to Entertainment Weekly, the “All of Me” singer is one of the youngest musicians to sell his songwriting catalog. What led you to make the leap now?

“It’s a great time to be a seller because the appraisals are really high,” Eli Ball, founder of Lyric Financial, told Bloomberg. “Legend is still on top, and he has more platforms to exploit his music, which is good for him, KKR and BMG.”

The deal includes copyrights and royalty rights to music Legend wrote between 2004 and early 2021. According to Bloomberg, BMG and KKR & Co. each own 50% of the catalog. It is not known how much Legend made from the deal.

Legend celebrated his number birthday in December

Legend turned 43 on December 28, 2021. He spent his special day in London with his wife Chrissy Teigen and their two children, Luna, 5, and Miles, 3. “Much birthday love from my friends. babies ❤️❤️❤️❤️, ”he wrote in his Instagram post. The photos show Luna on Legend’s shoulders as he holds a deck of cards and Luna and Miles holding on to his ankles.

Tiegen posted a sweet tribute to Legend on Instagram. “Happy birthday to me forever. I am fortunate to have known you for 16 (!!) of our 43 years and I wish it were even longer. I chose the kindest man, the best father, and the most talented human being there is, which is an achievement on my part! Anyway, I love you more than one post could capture. More than a boomerang could bring. I love you, I love you, ”he wrote.

Teigen and Legend also went out to dinner for his birthday. Legend shared a video of him and Teigen having a huge cake on Instagram.

Legend got a tattoo based on a drawing of his daughter

In December 2021, Tiegen showed a new tattoo on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” – a butterfly based on a drawing by her daughter, Luna. He explained that one day Luna had drawn a butterfly on his arm and a bouquet of flowers in Legend. Legend told Teigen that he would get a tattoo of her drawing if she got one of hers.

“He didn’t even do it to her,” Tiegen said. “I went and did mine and he never went to do his.” Legend has kept his promise ever since.

Shortly after Tiegen’s appearance on “Ellen,” Legend posted a video to an Instagram story of getting a flower bouquet tattoo on his arm. PEOPLE reports that Legend said in the video: “Keeping my promise at last.”

