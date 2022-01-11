01/11/2022 at 16:06 CET

.

Ella Bleu Travolta, age 21, daughter of the marriage between John Travolta and Kelly preston, makes his debut as a singer and has launched his first composition, ‘Dizzy‘, a preview of an EP that he plans to release this year.

The second of the three children he had Travolta-Preston marriage He posted a video on Instagram in which he appears singing and playing the song, a ballad, on the piano. “Happy and excited to announce the release of my first single“, he says in the attached message.

At the end of the video, he appears singing with his father, who also shared the video on his networks. “I’m so excited for her“says the 67-year-old protagonist of ‘Grease’.

Ella B. is the second daughter of John Travolta and Kelly Preston, who passed away from cancer on July 12, 2020. Their first child, Jett, born in 1992, also died, at only 16 years old, due to an autoimmune disease and the third is Benjamin, born on November 23, 2020.

The fledgling singer also made some foray into the world of cinema with small appearances in films starring her father: ‘Two very mature kangaroos’ (Old Dogs. 2009), ‘Gotti’ (2018) and ‘The Poison Rose’ (2019).

In addition, his first film as the protagonist is pending release, ‘Get Lost’, a modern-day reinterpretation of ‘Alice in Wonderland’, in which Alice is a young backpacker traveling through Europe.