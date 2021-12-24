When another day to kill – 85% launched in 2014, no one thought it would become such a successful franchise. The film starring Keanu Reeves definitely exceeded the expectations of the audience and critics despite telling a story that we have already seen many times. A good part of his success is the work of Reeves, one of the most beloved actors in the industry, both by colleagues and by the public who go to see his films, and the other part is because he created a world of murderers quite original and with many possibilities. In that sense, John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of the most anticipated releases, but unfortunately we will have to wait longer to see it in theaters.

Keep reading: John Wick 4: Keanu Reeves Reveals Details About Action Scenes

It is not news to say that several productions and films were seriously affected by the global pandemic. In the case of those already ready for release, many production companies decided to wait a bit to ensure better earnings in a context where many of the cinemas are closed or with limited tickets. On the other hand, projects that were in the middle of filming had to stop completely and that automatically changed their dates.

Technically we have not returned to normality, but an industry like Hollywood could not be stopped. With protocols, strict security measures and many lawsuits for those who do not want to be vaccinated, the recordings continued their course. This is the case of the fourth installment of John wick Although many expected it could arrive in 2022, it will be released until 2023.

The official account of the film published a small teaser to announce the official release date. We will have to wait more than a year for the sequel, but perhaps it is for the best, as this ensures that things are calmer and that the arrival of the fifth part, already confirmed, happens faster.

We will be seeing you on March 24, 2023.

Be seeing you. 3.24.23. pic.twitter.com/7r9KKjEhSC – John Wick (@JohnWickMovie) December 22, 2021

You may also like: John Wick, Relentless Search, and Nobody Accused of Promoting Toxic Masculinity

Although the teaser does not appear to be part of the movie and functions simply as an official announcement to clarify some details with fans, it is interesting to see this part of the murderous bureaucracy. The films began with a retired John Wick so he could be with his wife who died after an illness. Although the agent hoped to stay out of that world, violence follows and in a fit of rage, resentment and much pain over the loss, he begins a journey of revenge that has ramifications from which he cannot escape.

At the end of John Wick 3: Parabellum – 98%, the murderer meets The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), who proposes an alliance to deliver one last and final blow against the top executives. With this open ending, the fourth part is shaping up to be one of the most violent of the saga, and that is saying a lot. Own Keanu reeves has kept the information secret, but ensures that the action scenes in this installment will be very different from those we have seen so far and were also a challenge when filming.

For added attraction, John Wick: Chapter 4 It will have a great cast that includes Bill Skarsgård, Donnie Yen, Clancy Brown and, of course, the return of Ian McShane, who plays Winston from the first tape. The franchise is so successful at the box office and relatively inexpensive to make, so it will continue to explode for as long as possible. In addition to the fact that Reeves has already said that he will continue to play the character as long as the public accepts him, the production company has already confirmed at least one spin-off in development. It is a mini-series focused on telling the origins of The Continental which should be released in 2022 and that recently confirmed the casting of Mel Gibson.

Do not leave without reading: The Continental: New John Wick Prequel Character and Plot Details Revealed

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');