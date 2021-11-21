Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will have documentary of their relationship | Reform

Everything seems to indicate that they made a documentary about the former toxic relationship of the famous actor and director Johnny Depp and the actress Amber heard, something that undoubtedly many have asked, as they have had one of the most controversial separations in history.

That’s right, Discovery is already working on a documentary film which could show the whole truth behind Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s controversial ex-relationship.

The truth is that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard went from being one of the public’s favorite couples, to one of the most controversial and above all toxic.

This is how the media scandal that generated his divorce the various legal lawsuits that they lived through, have made Discovery begin to work on the next documentary “Johnny vs Amber”.

It is worth mentioning that this production, which is planned to be a two-episode documentary series, has already begun filming and will tell the story of the breakdown of Depp and Heard’s relationship, and how it became one of the most controversial celebrity court cases. from Hollywood.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage lasted almost two years, as they announced their separation in 2016, however, at the time they were together, both allegedly committed acts of abuse and domestic abuse.

It is important to note that the documentary that will also be produced by Optomen, will show in each of the chapters Johnny’s and Amber’s perspective.

In addition, the project will have interviews with the lawyers involved from both parties and testimonies from people close to the former couple that formed Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

In the same way, he will examine an extensive number of home videos and audio recordings recorded by the couple themselves, which were used as evidence during the trials.

On the other hand, the documentary is expected to be available on Discovery Plus this fall or early next year.

After the controversial divorce and the various lawsuits, unfortunately the careers of both actors were affected, although at first it was Johnny Depp who lost his prestige in Hollywood, since he was practically fired from most important acting projects.

However, Amber was also singled out and harassed by her ex-husband’s fans, after it was discovered that she also mistreats Depp.

This is how the documentary of the ex-relationship of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will give viewers an unusual and relevant vision of a marriage that went bad enough, and to better understand the subject.