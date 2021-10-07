The complicated relationship and disastrous divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will remain in the news for a long, long time. On the one hand there is the actor, who was one of the most beloved in the industry and who has now lost important roles, including the sequel to Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48%. On the other side is her, whose career continues to rise thanks to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, where she will once again share credits with Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson. The public is as divided as they are and the culture of cancellation is the means that is tried to be used to attack and defend both figures.

Much of the public considers that Heard was really the violent part of the relationship. This seems to be confirmed by a series of audios that were leaked to the press some time ago where she declares that she cannot help but get violent when upset, and despite Depp telling her that if things escalate again they will have to separate, she admits that cannot promise. However, months ago the verdict was released in the trial that the actor began against The Sun for calling him a “wife beater”, and the ruling was not in his favor, as it was considered that there was enough evidence to support the expression used by the newspaper.

Of course, many more believe that both were quite toxic and that the constant lawsuit is a way to continue to affect each other. A new trial will begin soon, where each sued the other for defamation, and the result could change the landscape for the two actors. Although Depp has lost a job, and has no interesting projects on the horizon, several festivals have taken on the task of recognizing his long career. Of course, this decision also had to be defended as various feminist groups, and the general public, protested against giving recognition to an alleged abuser. Those in charge of the decision assured that the actor has not been found guilty of any crime and that his talent and importance for the history of cinema cannot be ignored or denied.

Of all, perhaps the most important was the Donostia Prize that was given to Johnny depp during the last San Sebastián Film Festival. Although the news of the event focused on Depp’s words about the risk of cancellation culture, it was now revealed that something else happened during the press conference that took place on September 22.

According to ScreenDaily, during the question and answer section, Depp was answering how he felt to be the new winner of the Donostia Award when someone from the public put a recording of the declaration of Amber heard at the trial against The Sun. It is not known who the person was who did this, but the audio was clear:

It has been really painful to relive the breakdown of my relationship, to have my reasons, my truth questioned, and the most intimate and traumatic details of my life with Johnny shared in court and broadcast to the entire world.

Apparently, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79% did not react to the audio, either because they did not hear it or because they preferred not to give it importance, but from this moment the mood at the press conference changed rapidly. The same source explains that a question asked by the Association of Spanish Directors was blocked so that the actor would not listen to it or answer it. The question had to do with how the interpreter felt knowing that the association was against the award and the tribute he received in San Sebastián.

Although Amber heard is working with the lawyers to dismiss the accusations of the actor, his social networks and his publications handle a very calm public figure who in recent months has shared news such as that he is already the mother of a little girl or that he returned to attend the theater after one year closed. On your side, Johnny depp he has stood firm in his fight, first because he is constantly being asked about it, but also because he himself does not flee from the issue and does not miss the opportunity to speak clearly about what he considers an unjust accusation that he wants to clarify in order to regain his reputation and your work.

