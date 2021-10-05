Updated on Tuesday, 5 October 2021 – 14:11

Only 127 truckers from European Union countries have requested visas to fill vacant delivery positions, far from the plans to hire 4,700 drivers

Anti-Brexit protests during the Conservative Party conference on October 3 TOBY MELVILLEREUTERS

The “premier” Boris johnsonhas declared there is no supply crisis and that the difficulties that the British are experiencing, with queues for more than ten days in front of gas stations, are linked to “the reactivation of the economy.” In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Johnson even proclaimed that the UK is “a giant awakening.”

Even so, the Conservative leader admitted how Only 127 truckers from European Union countries have applied for visas to fill vacant delivery positions, a far cry from plans to hire 4,700 drivers during this month to alleviate the current situation, which has resulted in the lack of fuel at gas stations and empty shelves in supermarkets.

The transport sector estimates that there will be 50,000 to 100,000 positions remain to be filled, played mainly by immigrants from Eastern Europe before Brexit and the pandemic. According to Johnson, the small number of available truckers in the EU is a demonstration that “we are facing a global shortage”.

This government is taking difficult measures in the long term, “explained the” premier. “We have completed Brexit, something that was very difficult to do, and now we have to deal with the big underlying problems.”

“We have operated with a low-wage and low-cost immigration system for too long,” added the “premier” in his radio interview. “This country has a natural ability to solve logistical problems and our supply chains are very strong. But what we cannot do is pull the handle again where it says” uncontrolled immigration. “

Johnson stressed that the disruption is being experienced these days is “temporary”, but reiterated his call to transport companies to “improve pay and conditions” of drivers and avoid having to work in “very harsh conditions “and are forced to” urinate in the bushes. “

During the conference of the “Tories” in Manchester, Boris Johnson and several members of his cabinet have engaged in a dialectical war with the employers of the transport sector and the chronic sector, two of the most affected by the lack of personnel.

The Foreign Secretary Liz Truss He recalled that the UK is a market economy and said that the “premier” “is not responsible for products not reaching stores.” The Conservative MP Chris Loder it provoked the indignation of businessmen by proclaiming that the current crisis “is an opportunity to destroy the supply chains of supermarkets, which have become commercial predators.”

The Home Secretary Priti Patel, the daughter of Indian immigrants living in Uganda, spoke at the Conservative Party conference on Tuesday and defended the hard line undertaken by the British Government after Brexit, with the implementation of a “merit system” by points to the Australian that It is one of the harsh in Europe and has resulted in a drastic reduction in the number of low-skilled immigrants.

“We are finally done with freedom of movement,” Patel boasted. “Our new points system welcomes people for their skills and knowledge, not the color of their passports. Our new routes are attracting the best talent in the world, and we are taking our economy to the goal of rebuilding better.”

“The British immigration system is under the control of the British Government,” stressed the Home Secretary. “And despite what we have achieved, we must be honest about the problems that we still face and continue to face difficult issues, no matter how controversial and complex they may be.”

