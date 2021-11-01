11/01/2021 at 15:34 CET

Although in Spain we recognize February 17 as the International Day of Responsible Gaming, a date that we have celebrated repeatedly, the European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) has invited all the agents related to gambling in Europe in recent days (players, associations, platforms, etc.) to participate in the European Safer Gambling Week (ESGW), which will take place from 1 to 7 November and which aims to further promote responsible gambling habits and increase the control over abusive behavior related to gambling in Europe.

The theme of this “safer gambling week” seeks to raise awareness about safe gambling among users / consumers of this type of gambling, but also among gambling companies, regulators and the general public. The idea is to show all the tools currently available by sharing the knowledge and information available on the current regulations in the old continent..

EGBA has managed to bring together a large number of European associations around this initiative and among them will be, obviously, JDigital, a Spanish association that defends and represents the interests of online gambling in Spain, but always under the firm commitment to protect users of these games in particular and the whole society in general.

These are all the European associations that will participate in this initiative:

AOJND – Asociația Organizatorilor de Jocuri de Noroc la Distanț & abreve; (Romania)

APAJO – Associação Portuguesa de Apostas e Jogos Online (Portugal)

BAGO – Belgian Association of Gaming Operators (Belgium)

BGC – Betting and Gaming Council (UK)

Branschföreningen för Onlinespel (Sweden)

EGBA – European Gaming and Betting Association (EU)

iGEN – iGaming European Network (Malta)

IBA – Irish Bookmakers Association (Ireland)

JDigital – Spanish Association of Digital Gaming (Spain)

LIAB – Latvijas interakt & imacr; vo azartsp & emacr; & lcedil; u biedr & imacr; bas (Latvia)

NOGA – Netherlands Online Gambling Association (Netherlands)

Definitely, ESGW is an industry initiative to promote healthy habits around safer gambling in Europe and therefore Betfair has decided to join the different actions by sharing content and tools that players have at their disposal. to establish methods of control over their habits.

If you want to know more about Responsible Gaming at Betfair or how to limit your relationship with gambling, you can find more information through our page related to Responsible Gaming.