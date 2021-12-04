There are teams that have seen better times lately, like the Denver Nuggets. Still without Jamal Murray, with Michael Porter Jr. out for the remainder of the season and a string of injuries that have affected almost all of his players, including Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets, who in normal conditions would be contenders for the ring, are seventh in a West without as much level as in past editions after losing seven of the last ten games. But the Nuggets, who have seen better times, are in full swing when compared to their rival today. Some New York Knicks that by hitting the wall will end up forgetting all the good they did last season.

Today, at 1:00 p.m. in New York, the Big Apple team has left another triumph and has also left another piece of its credibility. The Nuggets won well, they won very easily and let the Knicks make up the score minimally until the final 14 points difference, which at some point in the fourth quarter became double. A last quarter in which Jokic did not play for a minute. The pivot had already done his job before, keeping his team 10 up for much of the game and stepping on the gas in the third set to break the game completely. Triples, hooks of an exquisite quality, offensive rebounds, movement of the ball always when and where it was needed … A small example of why he is the MVP. In the end, 32 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 73.7% from the field goal. All this in just 27 minutes.

Too much of a player for these Knicks who don’t know where they have to go. Kemba Walker’s departure from the rotation was supposed to improve the team. The numbers with him and without him on the court were undeniable: the Knicks went from being the worst defense in the league to the best. But the truth is that since they have not played they have harvested more defeats than victories and are, for the first time this season, below 50% of victories (11-12). Right now outside even the play-in. As long as Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, the two most important players on the team before starting the course, do not regain their level of last year (and in the case of the second they surpass it, as a third-year player is supposed to be), the improvement It will be difficult. But make no mistake. Something seems broken in the Big Apple and Tom Thibodeau misses the point. And the bad thing is that we have already played a quarter of the regular league.