Nikola Jokic picks up where he left off. Last season’s MVP has returned as he left, with an extraordinary match that gives the Nuggets hope again to qualify for everything In a basketball course in which they will have to manage, of course, the best they can for the loss of Jamal Murray and pray that he is on his return what he was before he was injured. If that variant is fulfilled and the Serbian pivot continues to be the maximum representation of human evolution, in Colorado they could, why not, dream of giving more than a scare in a Western Conference as competitive as ever, but more open than ever. And start beating the finalist from last year and the team that eliminated them (4-1 in the conference semifinals), even if it is only the initial duel, it is a good letter of introduction for the franchise, which seeks that the ceiling they achieved in the Orlando bubble, in 2020, that of the West finals, is even higher.

The Nuggets dynamited the game from defense and with a data that gives a good account of what they achieved: they only received two more points in the entire second half (40).eu in the second period (38). A feat that speaks well of the adjustments that Mike Malone made at halftime, when he saw the Arizona team escape in the light (57-41 shortly before heading to the changing room tunnel) and threaten to sentence a game to which the visitors gave turn around. The Suns shot 35% from the field in the second half, 31.8% in the fourth quarter, a figure they rounded up, in the negative, with 2 of 11 in triples. Devin Booker was a shadow of who he is (and what he should be) and barely went to 12 points, with 3 of 15 shooting, 1 of 9 in the second half.. And, in addition, he was the victim of an extraordinary plug from Aaron Gordon in a transition that seemed like he would solve easily.

The Suns’ nightmare did not end there. Chris Paul’s 15 points and 10 assists were not only the only light in the dark, they also represented the supine obviousness that if Monty Williams’s team (no answers against Malone today) works, It can’t be based on a 36-year-old base, no matter how good (terrific) it is. DeAndre Ayton, with leaks that have put him in dispute against the franchise by not having the desired super maximum, stayed at 15 points and barely caught 6 rebounds, with many failed attempts in which he did not even try to jump and a good attitude at times , ambivalent in others, and that if it ends up turning negative it could unravel the chemistry of a franchise that was very touched in the minds of the past Finals, in which they lost four consecutive games after winning the first two. And Cameron Payne, Cameron Johnson, Landry Shamet or Mikal Bridge were not, far from it, the problem. But neither is the solution.

It is not, we insist, a worrying situation. Even a huge amount of dominance during the second quarter generated bursts of brilliance or feeling of. The Suns have a great team, they have to forget about the Ayton issue and focus on scoring wins in a West where, like the Nuggets, they have a lot of options if they play their cards right. But they have to forget the offensive collapses that they already had in the Finals and have repeated today and focus on their young core and their many weapons to carry out their matches knowing that the final exam will be in April, a month they have to get well situated. Dario Saric is still to come, the team has room for improvement and Monty Williams’ mission is to make the squad forget the pain caused by losing the Finals, almost a trauma, and focused on what today has been at times and was in most of last year: a team that knows how to take advantage of the weaknesses of the rival, compensated inside and outside, that mixes experience with young promises and maintains an enviable consistency.

And the Nuggets? They broke the game in the third quarter and kept the lead in the last despite the onslaught of a rival who, it must be said, never left the game. And it was based on what he has until Jamal arrives: a supreme Jokic, the points of the renewed (for the maximum) Micharl Porter Jr. (15 + 6 + 5), who pitched well and was primed, Aaron Gordon’s power on both sides of the court and the contribution of a second unit that is very wide and always there in a very advantageous sense: if one fails, the other appears. Against the Suns, worst duel for Monte Morris (9 points), but extraordinary for Will Barton (20 + 6 + 5). A little from Dozier, another from Jeff Green, almost nothing from Facundo Campazzo (3 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in an erratic debut) and a scant contribution (in a few minutes) from Austin Rivers and JaMychal Green. Good news since, when they appear, the versatility of the team will grow exponentially. In short: the Nuggets are here. Basically because Jokic has never left. After all, he is the MVP.