Stephen Curry, who has already left Ray Allen behind and only has his own impossible marks on the horizon, He became the first player in history to score 3,000 3-pointers in the NBA. It will also be, at full speed and if nothing strange happens, the first with 3,500, with 4,000 … And that, this time, he did not get a single one for almost three full quarters. Weird thing. The first, from the left corner, closed the third quarter and put the Chase Center on its feet: 157 games with at least one scored. Curry equaled his own mark (amassed between 2014 and 2016). With one tomorrow, again against the Nuggets but visiting Denver, he will be the first with 158. Records and more records …

The triple 3,000 came in a very ugly game … but very exciting, in which the Warriors lost (86-89) after their exceptional Christmas game against the Suns (27-7 now, 26-7 for Arizona), on their court and against some Nuggets in the box (they add Aaron Gordon and Monte Morris to the usual casualties). It seemed that all of the Colorado absences weighed less than Draymond Green’s on the Warriors. Without his defensive anchor, without his spiritual armor, those of the Bay played a horrendous, frightening first half: 36-60 with two points from Curry. Then they pushed like a tsunami and, with more energy than brilliance, came to draw (84-84) against some Nuggets who seemed unable to reach the goal but who ended up winning, on the Warriors track, with 29 points in the entire second part (50-29), with 15 losses and a very poor shooting record: 41%, 24% in triples (8/33), 65% in free throws. Plagued by casualties and with only two players above ten points.

An incredible victory that came when it already seemed to have escaped. The Warriors did not consummate the comeback and, when inertia seemed to suffice, they crashed to their own failures and drowned in a couple of effort actions from Will Barton and the production of Nikola Jokic, exhausted but everywhere, in attack and also in defense, with a decisive block to Kuminga in the absence of less than 4 seconds and with 86-88. Then Campazzo missed a free throw and left a bullet to the Warriors, who did not find Curry on the throw-in and the thing ended in an air ball by Andre Iguodala.

A jug of cold water for a stand that had roared with the local flood, fueled by energy in defense, dunks in transition (Wiggins, Kuming, Toscano-Anderson …) and the best minutes of an irregular Curry. The Warriors did the difficult thing and failed when they had given themselves an unbeatable opportunity: With 74-79 and still more than seven minutes to play, they gave away several attacks, for example, to have definitively defeated some Nuggets clinging to Barton (21 points) and the inevitable Jokic (22 + 18 rebounds + 5 assists + 4 steals) , who had problems but ended up signing winning plays. In his team’s last three games, the Serbian averages 25.6 points, 20.3 rebounds, 6 assists and 2.6 steals.

Curry scored 21 points of 23 total in the second half, and after not making a triple before the break, he finished with 5/14. But he could not finally be the hero. One shot was missing, a couple more actions, an extra triple … The fact is that his team missed Draymond Green a lot, signed his worst minutes of the season, responded with fury … and ended up losing when winning seemed the only option. This was the night of the triple 3,000 in the Bay.