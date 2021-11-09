The Nuggets are always there and you have to count on them. They are without Jamal Murray until he recovers and his beginning it has been a bit against the tide again, not as disastrous as last year but winning only six of the first ten games. It is, despite this, a favorite in the bets and it is not by chance. The last of these meetings has taken him against the Heat, who are also a candidate for everything and with more force in this course that has just begun. A night well controlled from the start in which the team knew how to drive the visitor crazy, although what crowned the night was precisely the trap of a visiting player against a local player to justify the fall. A bump from Nikola Jokic to Markieff Morris, who had previously been violently missed, blurred the closing of some Nuggets that, despite this, left satisfied: they are present when the big day arrives and with resources to play with.

113-96 was the end result at the Ball Arena. Malone launched a new rotation for which he did not have Facu Campazzo, who played only the final minute of the game, in a residual way, with everything already decided. Howard did not enter the Argentine either, the starter was Morris along with Barton and the relief as banquilleros was given to him Rivers and the newbie Hyland, chosen 26th in the 2021 Draft and falling on his feet in one of the best days for his team in the early part of the season. Jokic, despite the heat by which he was expelled and igniting an unnecessary tangana, finished with a triple-double, a crucial part in which his opponents were unhinged. Lowry missed his eight shots, Adebayo made 3/10, Herro made 3/12 and the only one of the already usual referents who gave his good measure was Butler. Miami’s bad night turned sour and wanting to rethink it.

The Heat, with a jersey not suitable for the color blind, started with three hits from triple to start that would not herald the night their stars would spend with the pitches. Morris, with a pair in a row a few minutes later, braided the Nuggets’ first leads in the first quarter. The Heat’s defense was well planted in the static, but Mike Malone’s men knew how to wait with ball handling and calculated passes until the right moment to execute came. It didn’t have that much of an effect. It is just a consequence of being a well-assembled block in which some pieces have been forming the puzzle together for a while.

With the entry of Rivers and Hyland the locals already grabbed a ten point lead in the second period and from there the only thing left was to stay on the rope for the rest of the night. That new pair with PJ Dozier as a wild card took effect for various positions, as appropriate, in defense, and in which Campazzo was not a participant.

Gordon’s work in both areas and the verticality of Morris and Barton, who was the local top scorer alongside Jokic, gave the Nuggets’ lead another boost late in the second period. By the time Adebayo and Herro wanted to warm up and help Butler come back from the game it was too late, the distance was more in twenty than ten and Denver’s rhythm control, no matter who had the ball in their hands, was almost total.

That last play, in the last period, of Morris pushing Jokic in a bad way on a shot, going to his ribs, and the subsequent reaction of the Serbian, hitting him a very hard push when the other was on his back, ended the game badly. flavor.