10/30/2021 at 7:22 AM CEST

.

The Denver nuggets they ran into their house Dallas mavericks with a 106-75 win in which the Serbian center of the Colorado, Nikola Jokic, once again became the most decisive player with a double-double of 11 points and 16 rebounds while the star of the Texans, Luka Doncic had to settle for 16 points.

The top scorer of the game was the Nuggets guard, Will Barton, who had 17 points, in addition to 5 rebounds and 6 assists. Jokic, in addition to his double-double of points and rebounds, added 8 assists. From the bench, Jeff Green scored another 14 points for Denver while Argentine guard Facundo Campazzo, who played almost 18 minutes, scored 6 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals.

The Dallas team finished with abysmal percentages of 21.6% from 3s and 29.5% from field goals, in addition to 15 turnovers. Meanwhile, the Nuggets got 30.6% in triples and 51.8% in shots from the field along with 20 turnovers.

The Nuggets began the game toned with a Jokic that distributed game in attack and settled his teammates in defense. In the first four minutes, the Serbian center had four assists, allowing the Nuggets to go 13-6 on the scoreboard. Meanwhile, the Mavericks, who played the San Antonio Spurs in Dallas on Thursday and recovered a 22-point deficit to win the game, were struggling to adjust their defense. With 4.40 left in the quarter, the Nuggets were already 20-9 in favor. Only when the rotations began to take place did the Mavs cut the difference slightly and they finished the first quarter 8 points behind those at home, 29-21.

The Mavericks started the second quarter with more energy. Without Doncic on the court, Dallas opened with a 0-7 run, leaving them within a point of Denver at 31-30 in less than two minutes. But after Campazzo received a blow to the jaw that was billed as flagrant, the Nuggets took off again. At 0-7 in Dallas, the Nuggets responded with another 7-0, leaving the score at 38-30 with 7 minutes remaining. The Mavericks’ defensive errors continued to make it easier for Gordon, Monte Morris and Jeff Green. By then, the Nuggets had 12 baskets of 12 attempts from the paint, a sign of the Mavs’ low defensive intensity. With two minutes to go until halftime, the Nuggets had moved away to 17 points, 54-37. Only a small reaction from the Mavericks allowed Doncic’s men to go to the locker room with a more affordable 10 point difference, 54-44. By then, Jokic was already on his way to a new double-double, with 12 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 points. Up front, Doncic was satisfied with 11 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

After halftime, Denver’s height, and the second straight game in two days, were noticeable in the legs and heads of the Dallas team. The Texan team needed the first 4 minutes of the third quarter to score 6 points and reach 50. By then, the Denver team had already moved 14 points away, 64-50, with Gordon, Jokic and Barton executing the attacks. of the Nuggets. The Mavs needed another 4 minutes to add two more points, thanks to Doncic’s two free throws. While the Mavs had 2 points, the Nuggets scored 11 and moved up with a 25-point lead, 75-50. At that moment, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd decided to throw in the towel, remove Doncic and leave the bench to be in charge of finishing the game. The Mavs only added 12 points in the third quarter, to 33 by the Nuggets, leaving the score at 87-56 at the start of the fourth quarter.

With everything decided, the Nuggets moved up to 35 points above the Mavericks at the start of the fourth quarter. With nothing to lose, and to the delight of the Colorado crowd, Michael Malone decided to put center Bol Bol, son of the historic Manute Bol, on the court with five minutes remaining. In the end, Bol scored 4 points and contributed to the Nuggets’ final victory 106-75.