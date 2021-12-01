. Jomari Goyso crying

Jomari Goyso is considered one of the most sympathetic celebrities on television, and although the Spaniard is always smiling and making funny comments, he confessed that more than a decade ago he began to have serious self-esteem problems, which led him to undergo intense treatment on steroids to enlarge his muscles, leading to health problems, which ended with surgery last weekend.

After leaving the hospital, the judge of Nuestra Belleza Latina took advantage of her life story to try to send a powerful message of personal acceptance, with which she asked her followers not to fall into the error of wanting to look like others or please others, above his own happiness.

In a conversation with his friend Lourdes Stephen, the Iberian opened his heart and confessed in the midst of tears that when he was called “fat” for the first time, he began to suffer from problems of self-love, wanting to become the concept of what society He considered it beautiful, something he regrets today.

The fashionista cried inconsolably when he remembered how the hell of insecurity about his physical appearance began.

“At some point people called me ugly fat. At some point those people insulted me, so it is not so easy to forget. One in the head is clear that yes today they can see you handsome, but that if tomorrow you get a wrinkle, they will see you old, and you have to learn to make your own decisions, “said the Spaniard in the middle of tears.

With an open heart remembering the bullying he suffered about his physical appearance, he admitted that in his 30’s he did things that he should not have done, but he has already learned his lesson.

Play

The judges lived to the fullest the grand final of NBL and the coronation of Sirey Morán Jomari Goyso, Daniella Álvarez, Adal Ramones and Giselle Blondet reacted to the coronation of Sirey Morán as queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina and congratulated her on her achievement. In addition, they talked about what awaits the winner in the future and the other finalists who failed to fulfill their dream. # NBL2021 #NuestraBellezaLatina SUBSCRIBE:… 2021-11-23T17: 18: 43Z

“In the past 10 years ago I made stupid decisions to please people. But today, with 40 years, no, no. I take the things that I feel are going to make me happy, that make me strong, but I promise you that now it is not to please anyone. Now it is another story, now it is different ”, he added.

Jomari further revealed that being called “fat” destroyed him.

Play

Jomari Goyso reveals who makes him cry and how he faced the wall of arrogance The presenter and fashionista talks with Maity Interiano about that aspect that few know about him: his truly personal side. Jomari Goyso assures him that he has changed a lot with the passage of time and that before he was a person who hid a lot in arrogance. In addition, he reveals what he would have wanted to do if … 2021-09-13T20: 34: 13Z

“I think my body disorder begins the day someone called me fat, and I remember perfectly the day someone called me fat. I think that is where all my eating problems begin. I have already said that there were times when I vomited for a while, I did not eat for a while, until I managed to be slim, because I did a lot of exercise and when I saw socially what everyone liked, which are muscular men, that’s where my problem began. ”Added the Nuestra Belleza Latina jury.