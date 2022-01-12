. Jomari Goyso

It is no secret to anyone that there have been many abuses and complaints that young women who have wanted to jump to fame or the world of entertainment have suffered to make their dreams come true.

And although Jomari Goyso is one of the most recognized figures on television, with his now famous way of being, openly, without mincing words, the Spanish addressed the issue in his YouTube program Sin Rodeo, where he mentioned that in order to eradicate abuse and even sexual favors in order to succeed, it is urgent that the young women themselves do not fall into these abusive ways.

Speaking with Sirey Morán about the strongest thing she has lived in her life as queen, where as Miss Honduras she suffered bad times, the former jury of Nuestra Belleza Latina said that there are girls who accept abuse in order to go far, which in his opinion has to run out.

“I would also love for a lot of (girls) to start saying no to anything that’s unfair. You, to have a crown, do not have to sacrifice anything. You don’t have to go to bed with anyone, ”Jomari said.

The former judge of the 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina went further and mentioned that young women who compete in beauty pageants should also begin to raise their voices and not do anything they do not want to do, even if their trainers or handlers demand it. .

“You do not have to undergo surgery if you don’t want to undergo surgery. I’m sorry. If they all say no, that would change, what happens is that many play the game, “added the Spaniard.

And it is that even on the Univisión channel itself there was a scandal with the producer of the program El Gordo y la Flaca, Enrique Albis, after audios came to light in which the Cuban requested sexual favors from an aspiring presenter.

In his YouTube program Jomari, he was insistent in asking young women who are victims of this type of abuse to report and also asked that none of them accept disobedient treatment just for wanting a position or a role.

In the same YouTube program, the winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina, Sirey Morán, revealed that most of the contestants on the show do not even speak to her and have done very ugly rudeness to her.

“Not all of them (are my friends). There is one that stopped following me. There are two who never followed me. There is one that blocked me, I followed her, but this week she blocked me, ”said Sirey. “I got along really well with two and they changed. The day I won (they only congratulated me) Genesis, Lupita and the other was Jackie, oh and Fabién who hugged me when I won ”.

