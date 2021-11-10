Univisión Jomari Goyso is dissatisfied with the evolution of the NBL semifinalists

It is no secret to anyone that Jomari Goyso is considered one of the strictest judges of Nuestra Belleza Latina, who does not mince words when it comes to giving his opinions on the contestants of the Univision reality show, which has already entered its stage semifinal.

And with that stamp that characterizes him, the Spanish fashionista had no qualms about expressing his dissatisfaction with the progress that the participants of the television program have been having throughout the reality show.

Jomari assured that unlike previous years, in which girls usually enter the competition and in a matter of weeks obvious transformations are noticed and their best talents come to the fore, this time things have gone at a snail’s pace.

This was stated by the Iberian in this video that we share here, entitled “The judges without a filter”, in which the members of the panel of judges expressed their opinions on the contestants, and the expert make-up artist was the most scathing.

“The evolution of the girls in Nuestra Belleza Latina has been a slow evolution. Yes there have been, yes from the beginning. If you now look back and see the first episodes, and you see them now, of course there have been, but it has been slow, “commented the jury in an interview shared on the official account of Nuestra Belleza Latina on Instagram. “Other times we have been used to something that you did not know suddenly comes out, a different talent, this time it has been more gradual.”

The expert’s position is shared by many followers of the program who have noticed the same thing, and who at this stage of the program not only fail to see remarkable progress in several of the semifinalists, but also ensure that the strong participants have truly been eliminated, as was the case with Clauvid Dály, last Sunday.

Before starting the program, Jomari had talked about the type of queen he would be looking for in the current competition, and above all he had defended that she had to be a striking woman, who would be shocked above all by her attitude.

“I know that there are many emotions, I know that there are many expectations, and the number 1 question they ask me is what do you want to find, and I (answer) that I want to be surprised. I want to be surprised, I want someone to come and surprise me, because I think that in the entertainment world we look for new things, things that you did not expect, “said the Spaniard at that time, so surely he could be somewhat disappointed, since as he himself confessed, none of the girls so far has surprised him as he expected.