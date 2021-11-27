. Jomari Goyso hospitalized

Jomari Goyso has always been very sincere with his loyal followers and this Saturday he surprised his more than 2 million fans on Instagram, after sharing a message in which he reported that he is hospitalized.

The Nuestra Belleza Latina judge shared a photograph from the hospital, in which he is seen sitting on a stretcher, dressed in a gown, hat and clinical shoes and channeled with an IV bag.

Jomari preferred not to give details of what exactly took him to the hospital, but through a comment that accompanied his publication, he told his fans that he is in the medical center undergoing a procedure that should have been done a long time ago, but that he was postponing, and he entrusted himself to God.

“ALWAYS IN GOD’S HANDS! and with faith that he leads me to the right paths! Today I am heading to close a cycle that began years ago due to ignorant and especially immature decisions of mine, it is time to turn the page and continue, it is something that I had planned for 2 years but the pandemic and life wanted it to be today! “, He said Spanish in his message on Instagram, which was praised with “likes” by more than 80 thousand people in the first hours.

Jomari was reserved about the type of medical treatment he will receive, but asked his fans not to panic, as he has full confidence in the doctors who are treating him.

“Nobody worry! I am in the best hands! And grateful for the lessons learned, because I live life as a school in which God is the teacher and I am an eternal apprentice, a school that leaves scars that remind me of great life choices! 🙏 #fe #enmanosdedios “, Jomari added in his message.

After sharing the news, fans of the Iberian soon filled the fashionista’s social network, with all kinds of messages of support and expressions of affection, and more than one said they will put it in their prayers.

“God be with you and always bless you🙏🏻”, “the best way to love you is to be respectful with your decisions”, “God with you”, “GOD Bless and Protect You Always Amen 🙏”, and “With God everything will be fine 🙏❤️ ”Were some of the comments made by the followers of the judge of the Univisión reality show.

“God will have the scalpel in his hands that will be his doctor,” added another Spanish fan, while her friend, the influencer Carolina Sandoval, offered to take care of him in the middle of the recovery process.

Hey, I love you boy. I am here to cook and assist you if you need. #Cosasquesientecaro ”, commented the nice Venezuelan.