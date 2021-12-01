Jomari Goyso broke the silence about the surgery he underwent just a few days ago. In his social networks he published a photograph in which he appeared with a hospital gown and prepared to enter the operating room. And, despite the fact that he told his fans that it was an intervention that he had postponed for two years – somewhat influenced by the pandemic – it was until now that the Univision beauty expert detailed what actually happened.

First of all, he assured his fans that everything had gone well. Thank you all for your messages! I feel very blessed! The doctor told me that ‘everything went better than expected,’ “he said in one of his stories on Instagram. Later, in an interview for her podcast, Sin Rodeo, Jomari became the interviewee with Lourdes Stephen as a guest.

“It was something that I wasn’t going to tell about, but moments before going into surgery, because of things that happened in my head, I said ‘of course I’m ashamed of this, that I’m here now, but I think this is one of those things that If I want people to learn, they will learn it if I show it, ‘”he said.





And it is that the doctors had detected two packages that were programmed to remove them, but with the pandemic and others, two years passed that delayed the process. “There the nightmare begins, the ball that stays on the left side, next to the nipple and for a year and a half I try to avoid it, but the following year I went, and obviously when I go and explain what had happened, the first The word they tell me, you know what it is, right? … ‘This could be cancer,’ “she said about the scare she got.

The decisions of Jomari Goyso

“Today I am heading to close a cycle that began years ago by ignorant and especially immature decisions of mine, it is time to turn the page and continue, it is something that I had planned for two years, but the pandemic and life wanted it to be today! ! ”, He wrote on Saturday in his networks.

Regarding those decisions, he explained that he suffered from eating disorders because someone called him fat. “When you see that socially what is approved are muscles, muscular men, that’s where this problem began,” he recalled about what made him inject steroids. “It’s an exaggeration, you inject yourself and the muscles grow, you can’t imagine it. And that’s where it all began, that’s where what I finished on Saturday began. I start to get lumps under the nipple on my pectorals, so I ask: ‘Is it normal for that to get hard?’ And they tell me: ‘It’s normal, that’s why you’re taking the pills to block precancer cells,’ “he said.

After going to the doctor to treat the other lump, a situation in the buttocks, Jomari took action for his health. Luckily, neither of them was carcinogenic, but it wasn’t something that should have been in his body either. A lesson learned and left in the past.

