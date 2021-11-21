

Jomari Goyso.

Jomari goyso shares heartbreaking message dedicated to the love of her life: her grandmother Rosalía, who today, the one at the end of ‘Our Latin Beauty’, celebrates a new mourning anniversary.

“A day like today you left! I keep crying you like it was yesterday when I held you for the last time in the hospital bed… I remember praying the Rosary by your side and feeling at peace! Sometimes I feel that I am obsessed with so much that I miss you, I am afraid of not feeling you again …

I love going to the fields that I used to go with as a child and close my eyes and listen to your voice! I know that you protect me from where you are, and I am grateful for everything that I lived with you, but I wish you were still here…. We all miss you, even your great-grandchildren who didn’t know you know about you !! “Uncle’s grandmother, right” that makes me revive you and smile! You would love Emma and Jorge !! I love you grandma! Celebrated your anniversary with mixed feelings but always knowing that you were a gift from God in my life! I love you! And strange!Jomari wrote and accompanied him with this last photo that was taken together when his grandmother was hospitalized.

On several occasions the judge of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ shared that it was precisely his grandmother who rescued him from his suicide attempts. He was the one who accepted it and urged it to be him without caring about the other’s gaze, what they will say or prejudice.

In an interview she did exclusively with one of her best friends, Francisca Lachapel, He confessed that it was his grandmother who also revealed the secret of beauty when, one day after his death, he felt his presence and discovered that no matter how much someone have the perfect hair, the makeup of your dreams and the best body in the world, your soul is not beautiful, you will never look pretty.

Today on the day of the final of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, Jomari has the difficult task of dealing with this double feeling of sadness, pain and celebration for who will be crowned as the new queen of Univision’s Sunday reality show.

REVIEW HERE THE INTERVIEW WE DID WITH JOMARI GOYSO:

